Tech Wrap March 20: Samsung Galaxy A-series, Redmi 15A, Gemini on macOS

Samsung may launch Galaxy A57, A37 smartphones on March 25: What to expect Samsung has announced the launch of its new A-series smartphones in India on March 25. According to a report from Gizbot, the company is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy A37 and the Galaxy A57 smartphones. The report noted that both smartphones will likely feature FHD+ AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphones are expected to pack 5,000mAh batteries.

Redmi is set to expand the Redmi 15 series with the launch of a new smartphone in India. The company has announced that the Redmi 15A will be launched in India on March 27. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed key specifications of the Redmi 15A. The upcoming smartphone will be powered by an octa-core processor and pack a 6,300mAh battery. The series currently comprises Redmi 15 and Redmi 15C smartphones.

Google is reportedly working on a dedicated Gemini app for Apple’s macOS. According to a report from Bloomberg, Google is preparing to offer a native Mac app for its AI assistant, instead of relying only on the web version. Currently, the app is reportedly being tested with a small group of users as part of a beta programme.

Samsung has introduced a new ownership programme in India called Galaxy Forever, aimed at making its flagship smartphones more accessible through a structured payment and buyback model. The company said the programme is designed for the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S26 Plus, allowing customers to use the devices for a year by paying 50 per cent of the total cost upfront through 12 no-interest EMIs. The remaining amount can either be paid later or offset through a return option.

Google has outlined a new system that will allow Android users to install apps from unverified developers while adding multiple safeguards aimed at reducing scam-related risks. The company said the update introduces an “advanced flow” that gives users the option to bypass existing verification requirements, which were introduced to limit malware, fraud and data misuse on certified Android devices.

Mozilla has announced a set of new features and updates coming to its Firefox browser in the coming weeks. According to the company’s blog, these include a built-in VPN, new settings options, AI-powered tools and a refreshed design. The company said that the updates are focused on giving users more control, better privacy and tools that make everyday browsing easier. It is to be noted that previously, Firefox VPN was available as a separate paid service, but it is now being integrated into the browser as part of this update.

OpenAI is reportedly planning to bring its growing range of products into a single desktop application, signalling a shift in how users interact with its tools. According to a report by Reuters, OpenAI confirmed to The Wall Street Journal that the company is working on a unified desktop “superapp” aimed at simplifying the overall experience.

Perplexity has introduced Perplexity Health, a new feature that connects users’ personal health data to its AI platform, allowing queries to be answered using information from sources such as Apple Health, medical records and wearable devices. The company said the feature is being rolled out as part of its Perplexity Computer tool and will initially be available to Pro and Max users in the US, with wider availability expected over time.

Fitbit is set to expand its personal health coach feature with support for medical records, enhanced sleep tracking and additional research-based insights. According to a blog post by the company, the update aims to give users a more comprehensive view of their health by combining wearable data with clinical information. Fitbit also said it is exploring new ways to integrate AI-driven guidance and personalised recommendations into the experience. The update will initially roll out to Public Preview users in the US, with a broader release planned later.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro get the basics right. You get a secure and comfortable fit, reliable connectivity, and a feature set that covers most everyday needs. Where the earbuds fall short is in refinement. The design feels uninspired and does not stand out in a competitive segment. ANC struggles in noisier environments, calling performance can be inconsistent in challenging conditions, and the sound tuning lacks balance.