Samsung may launch Galaxy A57, A37 smartphones on March 25: What to expect

Samsung has announced the launch of its new A-series smartphones in India on March 25. According to a report from Gizbot, the company is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy A37 and the Galaxy A57 smartphones. The report noted that both smartphones will likely feature FHD+ AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphones are expected to pack 5,000mAh batteries.

ALSO READ: Mozilla Firefox to get free built in VPN, AI tools and more: What's new The company introduced the Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G smartphones in the first week of March last year, and is now expected to launch their successors around the same time this year.

Samsung Galaxy A series: What to expect

Samsung has confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that its new Galaxy A-series phones will launch on March 25 at 5:30 PM IST. A teaser video shared by Samsung offers a glimpse at what appears to be the successor to the Galaxy A56, featuring a metal frame design.

According to the report, the anticipated Samsung Galaxy A57 is expected to be powered by the Samsung Exynos 1680 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A37 is likely to be powered by the Exynos 1480 processor that may be paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The report suggested that both the Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 will likely feature FHD+ AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, the Galaxy A57 is likely to come with a metal frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, while the Galaxy A37 may feature a plastic frame with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on the front.

Both smartphones are expected to feature a similar triple camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, which may be coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 5MP macro lens. The front camera may be a 12MP unit. The device is also said to support 4K video recording.

ALSO READ: OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro review: Ticks all boxes, but doesn't stand out As for the battery, the report noted that both smartphones will likely pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging.

Samsung Galaxy A57: Expected specifications

Display: FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Exynos 1680

RAM: Up to 12GB

Storage: Up to 512GB UFS 3.1

Build: Metal frame

Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+

Rear camera: 50MP main with OIS + 12MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro

Front camera: 12MP

Battery: 5,000mAh

Charging: 45W fast charging

Software: Up to six years of updates

Other features: IP68 rating, NFC support

Samsung Galaxy A37: Expected specifications