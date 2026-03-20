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Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung may launch Galaxy A57, A37 smartphones on March 25: What to expect

Samsung may launch Galaxy A57, A37 smartphones on March 25: What to expect

Samsung has confirmed a March 25 launch for new A-series phones in India, and while names are not official yet, report suggest the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 could be introduced

Samsung teases A series phone launch on March 25

Samsung teases A series phone launch on March 25 (Image: Samsung)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 5:18 PM IST

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Samsung has announced the launch of its new A-series smartphones in India on March 25. According to a report from Gizbot, the company is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy A37 and the Galaxy A57 smartphones. The report noted that both smartphones will likely feature FHD+ AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphones are expected to pack 5,000mAh batteries.
 
The company introduced the Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G smartphones in the first week of March last year, and is now expected to launch their successors around the same time this year. 
 

Samsung Galaxy A series: What to expect

Samsung has confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that its new Galaxy A-series phones will launch on March 25 at 5:30 PM IST. A teaser video shared by Samsung offers a glimpse at what appears to be the successor to the Galaxy A56, featuring a metal frame design.
 
According to the report, the anticipated Samsung Galaxy A57 is expected to be powered by the Samsung Exynos 1680 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A37 is likely to be powered by the Exynos 1480 processor that may be paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

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The report suggested that both the Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 will likely feature FHD+ AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, the Galaxy A57 is likely to come with a metal frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, while the Galaxy A37 may feature a plastic frame with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on the front.
 
Both smartphones are expected to feature a similar triple camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, which may be coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 5MP macro lens. The front camera may be a 12MP unit. The device is also said to support 4K video recording.
 
As for the battery, the report noted that both smartphones will likely pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging. 
 
Samsung Galaxy A57: Expected specifications
  • Display: FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Exynos 1680
  • RAM: Up to 12GB
  • Storage: Up to 512GB UFS 3.1
  • Build: Metal frame
  • Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
  • Rear camera: 50MP main with OIS + 12MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro
  • Front camera: 12MP
  • Battery: 5,000mAh
  • Charging: 45W fast charging
  • Software: Up to six years of updates
  • Other features: IP68 rating, NFC support
Samsung Galaxy A37: Expected specifications
  • Display: FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Exynos 1480
  • RAM: Up to 8GB
  • Storage: Up to 256GB
  • Build: Plastic frame
  • Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass 7i
  • Rear camera: 50MP main with OIS + 12MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro
  • Front camera: 12MP
  • Battery: 5,000mAh
  • Charging: 45W fast charging
 

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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 5:18 PM IST

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