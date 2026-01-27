Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Low-cost MacBook to OLED display: What to expect from Apple Macs in 2026

Low-cost MacBook to OLED display: What to expect from Apple Macs in 2026

Apple is expected to refresh much of its Mac lineup in 2026, with new M5 and M6 chips, a low-cost MacBook, a redesigned OLED MacBook Pro, and updates to Mac Studio, Mac mini, and Studio Display

Apple

Apple is expected to introduce multiple Mac updates in 2026, spanning new chips, refreshed models and new devices (Photo: Reuters)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

2026 is shaping up to be a significant year for Apple’s Mac lineup, with multiple hardware updates and a few anticipated products likely making their debut. Apple is expected to refresh several existing Macs, introduce a new entry-level MacBook, and begin the transition to next-generation silicon built on a 2nm process. Additionally, an OLED MacBook Pro is also said to be in the pipeline. Here’s what Apple’s Mac roadmap for 2026 could look like.

Apple Mac devices in 2026: What to expect

MacBook Pro with M5 Pro/M5 Max

Apple’s first Mac launches of 2026 are expected to be updated MacBook Pro models powered by the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. Apple already introduced the base 14-inch MacBook Pro with the standard M5 chip in October, but skipped the higher-end variants that usually follow.
 
 
The company is now expected to round out the lineup with more powerful configurations, including a 16-inch MacBook Pro and higher-spec versions of the 14-inch model. These laptops are likely to focus on performance improvements driven by the new chips, with no major changes expected to the overall design or feature set.

MacBook Air with M5

The updated MacBook Pro models are likely to be followed by a refreshed MacBook Air featuring the base M5 chip. As with recent generations, a design overhaul is not expected. However, reports suggest that the 2026 MacBook Air could feature Apple’s in-house N1 networking chip, which may improve wireless performance and connectivity.

Mac Studio

Apple is also expected to refresh the Mac Studio before the first half of 2026 ends. While the current Mac Studio was updated with M4 Max and M3 Ultra chips, the upcoming version is expected to feature M5 Max and M5 Ultra configurations, offering a substantial jump in performance for professional users.

Mac Mini

A refreshed Mac mini could arrive in the second half of 2026 and may be the first Mac to feature Apple’s next-generation M6 chip. The M6 is expected to be built using TSMC’s 2nm manufacturing process and offer improvements in power efficiency and overall performance.
 
According to Bloomberg, Apple may introduce its next M-series chip earlier than its usual October timeline. If that happens, the Mac mini could serve as the launch platform for the new silicon.

New entry-level MacBook

Apple’s anticipated low-cost MacBook is also expected to arrive in the second half of 2026. Earlier reports suggested a launch in early 2026, but Bloomberg, as cited by 9To5Mac, now says the device has been delayed.
 
This entry-level MacBook is expected to use an iPhone-class A-series chip, likely the A18 Pro. It could feature a 12.9-inch display, making it smaller than the current 13.6-inch MacBook Air. The device is also expected to use a standard LCD panel instead of the higher-end display technologies used on other MacBooks. Apple may offer it in multiple colour options, including silver, blue, pink, and yellow.

OLED MacBook Pro

The most significant Mac update of the year could arrive toward the end of 2026 with the launch of a redesigned MacBook Pro powered by the M6 chip. This model is expected to switch from mini-LED to an OLED touchscreen panel. 
 
Apple is reportedly planning to use a tandem OLED panel similar to the one found on the iPad Pro, which would bring higher contrast, improved colour accuracy, and better HDR performance. Alongside the new display, the MacBook Pro could feature a thinner chassis and may become the first Mac to support built-in 5G cellular connectivity.

New Studio Display

Apple may also introduce a new external display in 2026. According to 9To5Mac, the next-generation Studio Display is expected to feature a 27-inch mini-LED panel. It could also be powered by a newer Apple silicon chip, potentially the A19 Pro, replacing the A13 Bionic used in the current Studio Display.

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

