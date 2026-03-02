Apple launches iPad Air with M4 chip, 12GB memory: Price, availability

Alongside the iPhone 17e, Apple has launched iPad Air with the M4 chip. The new iPad Air is available in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes and adds Apple’s N1 wireless chip and C1X cellular modem for improved connectivity. Apple has also increased the unified memory, which is now 12GB on the new iPad Air. Apple said the new iPad Air will be available for pre-order starting March 4, with sales beginning March 11 in select markets, including India.

iPad Air (M4): India pricing and availability

Price: Starts at Rs 64,900 onwards (11-inch, Wi-Fi model)

Sizes: 11-inch, 13-inch

Storage options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Colours: Blue, Purple, Starlight, Space Grey

Pre-order starts: March 4

Sale starts: March 11

iPad Air (M4): What’s new

The new iPad Air is powered by Apple’s M4 chip, featuring an eight-core CPU and a nine-core GPU. Apple said the device is up to 30 per cent faster than the previous M3-based iPad Air and up to 2.3 times faster than the M1 version. The GPU supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading, aimed at improving graphics performance in supported apps and games.

The device now comes with 12GB of unified memory, which is 50 per cent more than the previous generation, and offers memory bandwidth of up to 120GB/s. Apple said the 16-core Neural Engine in the M4 chip is up to three times faster than that of M1, helping run on-device AI features more efficiently.

On the connectivity front, the iPad Air gets Apple’s N1 wireless networking chip, enabling Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and Thread support. Cellular models feature the C1X modem, which Apple claims delivers up to 50 per cent faster cellular data performance while using less power compared to the previous generation. The device supports 5G and eSIM.

The iPad Air continues to offer a 12MP front camera with Center Stage placed along the landscape edge. Apple also highlighted improvements in stereo speakers, particularly on the 13-inch model.

The device runs iPadOS 26, which introduces a redesigned interface, a new windowing system, updated Files app, Preview app for PDFs and images, and support for background tasks. The update also brings Apple Intelligence features, including on-device AI capabilities integrated into apps.

The iPad Air supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil (USB-C) and Magic Keyboard, with the keyboard attaching magnetically and featuring a built-in trackpad and function row.

iPad Air (M4): Specifications at a glance