Tuesday, March 03, 2026 | 09:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Meta tests shopping research feature in AI tool to rival ChatGPT, Gemini

Meta tests shopping research feature in AI tool to rival ChatGPT, Gemini

The feature, which allows requests for product suggestions, is being rolled out to some US-based users of the Meta AI web browser

The Meta AI logo on a laptop arranged in New York on July 23, 2025

Zuckerberg has made it a goal for Meta to build “personal superintelligence” as it competes with other popular chatbots like ChatGPT and Gemini | Image Credit: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

By Natalie Lung
 
Meta Platforms Inc. is testing a shopping research feature in its artificial intelligence chatbot, rivalling a similar tool offered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. 
The feature, which allows requests for product suggestions, is being rolled out to some US-based users of the Meta AI web browser. The chatbot responds with a carousel of product images that include captions with information about the brand, website, and price. It also offers a brief explanation of its recommendations in bullet-point form. A Meta spokesperson confirmed that the shopping tool is being tested, but declined to share further details.
 
 
Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has made it a goal for Meta to build “personal superintelligence” as it competes with other popular chatbots like ChatGPT and Gemini, which have also begun incorporating e-commerce features to make money from their tools. During an earnings call in January, Zuckerberg said the company will start shipping new products in the coming months that can show Meta’s ability to provide a “uniquely personal experience” based on people’s history, interests, content and relationships. 
 
When applicable, the chatbot’s recommendations are tailored to what Meta already knows about the user’s location and to the gender it infers from their name, Bloomberg News found when testing the feature. For example, when asked to find puffer jackets, Meta AI’s response referenced the author’s location in New York and offered options for women’s puffers. There is no checkout or payment option within Meta’s chatbot, but users can click on the provided merchant links for further browsing.

Also Read

Toshit Panigrahi, cofounder and chief executive officer

TollBit is about monetising AI bot traffic, says cofounder and CEOpremium

Mark Surman, the president of the Mozilla Foundation

Investing in domestic companies crucial for AI sovereignty: Mark Surmanpremium

SC, Supreme Court

SC raps trial court for citing AI-generated orders in deciding case

Owais Mohammed, the sales director for India, the Middle East, and Africa at Western Digital

India to see exponential growth in data centre business: WD sales director

YouTube Shorts, YouTube

YouTube experiments with AI remix tools for Shorts: Here's what's new

 
The spokesperson didn’t respond to questions about whether Meta receives referral commissions for its chatbot’s recommendations and declined to comment on whether Meta AI prioritises brands that already advertise their products on its social media platforms, like Facebook or Instagram.
 
But Zuckerberg’s comments in the January call may offer clues: while the company’s ads currently help businesses target the specific people interested in their products, the company’s “new agentic shopping tools will allow people to find just the right, very specific set of products from the businesses in our catalogue,” he said at the time.
 

More From This Section

Apple iPad Air with M4 chip, 12GB unified memory

Apple launches iPad Air with M4 chip, 12GB memory: Price, availability

Apple launches iPhone 17e with A19 chip, C1X modem, MagSafe support, starting at Rs 64,900

Apple launches iPhone 17e with A19 chip, MagSafe: Price, availability

Tech Wrap March 2

Tech Wrap Mar 2: Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, Snapdragon Wear Elite, Bhashini

Intel and Digital India BHASHINI Division announce on-device multilingual AI capabilities for Intel Core Ultra-powered AI PCs

Intel & Digital India Bhashini Division bring multilingual capabilities

Samsung Galaxy S26 series

Samsung confirms satellite connectivity for Galaxy S26 series smartphones

Topics : Artificial intelligence Mark Zuckerberg Chatbot ChatGPT Gemini AI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayStocks to Watch TodayiPhone 17e PriceStocks to buy todayUS Advisory for Americans in Middle EastGold and Silver Rate todayHoli Holiday 2026West Asia ConflictIMD Weather UpdateM4 iPad Air