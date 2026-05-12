Apple to end support for Intel-based apps on Macs in 2027: What it means

Apple has confirmed that support for Intel-based apps on Macs powered by Apple silicon will begin winding down from late next year. The company said Rosetta will continue to function throughout macOS 27, the next major macOS release, but starting with macOS 28, its functionality will be limited to certain older and unmaintained games that still depend on Intel-based frameworks.

In a support document, Apple said Rosetta will not remain fully available in future versions of macOS, signalling a gradual end to Intel app compatibility on newer Macs.

The company is advising users to update Intel-based apps, plug-ins, and extensions to versions designed for Apple silicon to ensure future compatibility.

What is Rosetta

For the uninitiated, Rosetta is a software tool from Apple that helps older Mac apps built for Intel-powered Macs run on newer Macs using Apple silicon chips.

It works automatically in the background, so users can continue using older apps even if those apps were not originally designed for Apple’s newer hardware.

Apple confirms Rosetta support changes

Rosetta was introduced in 2020 to help ease the transition from Intel-powered Macs to Apple silicon Macs by automatically translating Intel-based apps so they could run on newer hardware.

According to the company, Rosetta remains available on all Macs using Apple silicon and will continue to work during the lifecycle of macOS 27. However, beginning with macOS 28, Rosetta support will be restricted mainly to older games that still rely on Intel-based technologies and have not been updated by developers.

The company also noted that users may begin seeing notifications warning that support for Intel-based apps or components will end in a future macOS release.

Users advised to update Intel-based apps

Apple said users should replace Intel-based apps with “Universal” or “Apple silicon” versions wherever available. These versions are designed specifically for Apple silicon hardware and do not require Rosetta to function.

According to Apple, users who downloaded apps through the App Store can check for updates directly through the store. The company also suggested checking developers’ websites or contacting developers directly to find out whether Apple silicon versions are available or planned.

Apple additionally noted that some apps may contain Intel-based components such as plug-ins, extensions or updaters that need to be updated separately.

How users can identify Intel-based apps

Apple said users can check whether an app is Intel-based through the Finder on macOS. By selecting an app and opening the “Get Info” section, users can view the “Kind” category.

According to Apple, apps labelled “Application (Intel)” are designed only for Intel-based Macs and require Rosetta to run on Apple silicon. Apps marked “Application (Universal)” support both Intel and Apple silicon Macs, while apps labelled “Application (Apple silicon)” are built exclusively for Apple silicon systems.

The company also explained that some Universal apps include an “Open using Rosetta” option to support Intel-only plug-ins and extensions. Users can disable this setting once compatible Apple silicon add-ons become available.

Rosetta installation and compatibility

Apple said Rosetta works automatically in the background and does not require direct interaction from users. If Rosetta is not already installed, opening an Intel-based app on an Apple silicon Mac will prompt users to download and install it.

The company said app performance differences while using Rosetta are generally not noticeable in most cases, but recommended moving to Apple silicon-native apps for better long-term compatibility and performance.