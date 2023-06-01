close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Apple iPhone 16 Pro will feature a 6.27-inch display, says report

The Apple iPhone 16 Pro smartphone will reportedly feature a 6.27-inch display

IANS San Francisco
Apple

Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 2:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Apple iPhone 16 Pro smartphone will reportedly feature a 6.27-inch display.

The information was shared by display analyst Ross Young, who also claimed that the iPhone 16 Pro Max model will come with a 6.86-inch display, reports AppleInsider.

Young further mentioned that the aspect ratio for the iPhone 16 Pro models will be 19.6:9.

On the other hand, the Pro variants of the iPhone 17 generation will likely get the "Under panel Face ID + Hole" feature and the non-Pro variant is expected to come with an LTPO backplane and ProMotion support, the report said.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be the only iPhone model to feature a periscope camera.

The iPhone 16 Pro smartphone is also expected to feature under-display Face ID technology to provide a more usable display area.

Also Read

Apple rolls out iOS 16.5 for iPhones: What's new, how-to install, and more

Apple's upcoming smartphone iPhone 15 Ultra may launch at $ 1,299

Apple improves lead time for iPhone 14 Pro models' shipments: Report

iOS 17 new feature may turn locked iPhones into smart home displays: Report

Apple iPhone 15 Pro design discloses new buttons, titanium frame, more

83% of employees willing to delegate work to artificial intelligence

WhatsApp launches global security centre to further safeguard users

Sony unveils Project Q; next-gen portable gaming device, full details here

Amazon adds Echo Pop to India line of Alexa-powered smart speakers: Details

Appropriate regulations on data safety, security needed: Rahul Gandhi

Meanwhile, in August last year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had said that "high-end iPhones in 2024 would adopt an under-display front camera alongside the under-display Face ID".

--IANS

aj/prw/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Apple iPhone

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 2:04 PM IST

Amazon adds Echo Pop to India line of Alexa-powered smart speakers: Details

Amazon Echo Pop
2 min read

Appropriate regulations on data safety, security needed: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi
3 min read

App Store developers generated $1.1 trn in total billings, sales in 2022

Apple App Store
2 min read

Danish PM delivers ChatGPT-written speech to highlight risks posed by tech

Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark
3 min read

India has made giant leaps in science, tech & space research, says minister

Jitendra Singh, Ministry of Science and Technology
3 min read

GDP growth at 6.1% in Q4, 7.2% in full FY23; construction, agri surprise

Economic growth, GDP
2 min read

Adani to raise $3.5 bn from equity share sale in three group companies

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

Govt's fiscal deficit narrows to 6.4% of GDP for FY23, meets target

Fiscal Deficit
2 min read

Cabinet approves world's largest food storage scheme, allocates Rs 1 trn

Anurag Thakur
2 min read

India of 2023 is different from what it was in 2013: Morgan Stanley

Indian market, indian economy, consumer sentiment
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon