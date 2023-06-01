Apple iPhone 16 Pro will feature a 6.27-inch display, says report

The Apple iPhone 16 Pro smartphone will reportedly feature a 6.27-inch display.

The information was shared by display analyst Ross Young, who also claimed that the iPhone 16 Pro Max model will come with a 6.86-inch display, reports AppleInsider.

Young further mentioned that the aspect ratio for the iPhone 16 Pro models will be 19.6:9.

On the other hand, the Pro variants of the iPhone 17 generation will likely get the "Under panel Face ID + Hole" feature and the non-Pro variant is expected to come with an LTPO backplane and ProMotion support, the report said.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be the only iPhone model to feature a periscope camera.

The iPhone 16 Pro smartphone is also expected to feature under-display Face ID technology to provide a more usable display area.

Meanwhile, in August last year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had said that "high-end iPhones in 2024 would adopt an under-display front camera alongside the under-display Face ID".

--IANS

aj/prw/ksk/