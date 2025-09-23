Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 08:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tech Wrap Sept 23: iOS 26 dev beta, Gemini AI on Google TV, Vivo OriginOS 6

Tech Wrap Sept 23: iOS 26 dev beta, Gemini AI on Google TV, Vivo OriginOS 6

Apple iOS 26.1 dev beta released. Gemini AI coming to Google TVs. Vivo, iQOO plans to shift to OriginOS 6 from FunTouch OS. OPPO Find X9 series. WhatsApp tests two new feature.

Apple has begun rolling out the first developer beta of iOS 26.1, the first major update to iOS 26. Available to iPhones registered in the developer program, the update brings interface tweaks, new functions, and extended language options for Apple Intelligence, including Live Translation on AirPods.
   
Google has confirmed that Gemini for TV is being introduced, marking the debut of its conversational AI on television. Unlike the standard Google Assistant, which handles simple voice commands, Gemini aims for interactive and natural conversations. Users can look up shows, receive summaries, plan tasks, or even get help with learning activities—all directly from their TV.
 
 

Vivo and iQOO have announced plans to bring their OriginOS interface to India, previously limited to China. The new Android skin is expected to replace FunTouch OS on their devices in the country. Vivo India confirmed the move on X with the post, “A new chapter begins with OriginOS 6,” suggesting the release will be based on Android 16.
   
OPPO has officially revealed that the Find X9 series will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 chip. The lineup, expected to include the Find X9 and X9 Pro, will debut in China on October 16 before expanding to global markets, including India. The smartphones will also feature a camera system developed in collaboration with Hasselblad.
   
WhatsApp is trialing two new features across Android and iOS. According to WABetaInfo, the latest Android beta (version 2.25.27.1) introduces the ability to mute “@everyone” mentions in group chats, helping users cut down on unnecessary alerts. On iOS, WhatsApp is testing an “Ask Meta AI” shortcut that allows users to interact with Meta AI directly within chats.
   
Nothing has issued a new update for the Phone 3 just before the public beta release of Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.0. The rollout enhances camera performance, improves stability, and fixes bugs. The updated version, Nothing OS 3.5-250911-2112, is now available globally for users.
 
  Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas announced on X that the company has made its AI browser, Comet, available to Pro subscribers in India. Comet was launched earlier in July; however, it was accessible only to Perplexity Max subscribers initially. Now, it has been extended to Pro users also. Notably, Perplexity’s Comet is only available on Mac and Windows devices at the moment. However, it can be pre-ordered for Android devices on the Google Play Store, with no release date visible as of now.
 
 
Apple’s iPhone Air is now on sale in India alongside the iPhone 17 series. Priced from Rs 1,19,900, it is the company’s slimmest iPhone ever at just 5.6mm, thinner than the iPhone 6’s 6.9mm frame. The device is built with Grade-5 titanium for strength and has Ceramic Shield on both sides.
   
Microsoft is testing a feature that allows Windows 11 users to set videos like MP4 and MKV files as desktop wallpapers. The option, spotted in leaked screenshots, revives the DreamScene functionality first seen in Windows Vista, which offered animated backgrounds before being discontinued.
   
Apple has launched the iPhone 17 in India along with the entire iPhone 17 lineup. Starting at Rs 82,900, the device runs on the A19 chip and features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR screen with ProMotion technology for variable refresh rates from 120Hz to 1Hz.
   
OnePlus is preparing to unveil its flagship OnePlus 15 in China later this year. An image of the device reportedly surfaced online, showing a redesigned look. A report by 9To5Google notes that the smartphone was spotted at an esports event in China, showcasing significant design changes compared to previous models.
   
Samsung has kicked off its Fab Grab Fest with discounts, bank offers, and EMI options on a wide range of devices including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearables. The sale began on September 22 and is currently live on Samsung platforms. Discounts of up to 53 per cent are available on premium smartphones such as the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, S25 Ultra, and S24 FE.
   
AI firms including OpenAI have announced plans to pour hundreds of billions into building data centers but remain unclear on how to recoup costs. Consulting firm Bain & Co. now estimates that the industry’s revenue shortfall could be significantly higher than earlier anticipated.

