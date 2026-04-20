Apple hints at revamped Siri interface which may arrive with iOS 27: Report

Apple’s teaser for the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026 has reportedly hinted at the redesigned interface of the upcoming AI-powered Siri. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, this redesign, anticipated to debut with iOS 27, will include visual elements that resemble the glow effect, which is seen in WWDC 2026’s poster art. Gurman adds that this is most striking when the iPhone is used in dark mode, which is why Apple is believed to have opted for a black background for the WWDC art poster.

The report noted that the new Siri will emerge from the Dynamic Island of the iPhone display when invoked. He added that the expanded pill glows in the same fashion as WWDC’s poster. The text field search bar in the new standalone Siri app is also expected to get this visual treatment.

Gurman, in his report, noted, “Siri’s new look is what Apple is highlighting in its teaser. The design currently being tested within the company includes a Siri interface that sits within the Dynamic Island, the pill-shaped element near the top of the screen. When Siri is triggered, the Island expands with a prompt that reads ‘Search or Ask,’ accompanied by a glowing cursor. It looks similar to how the ‘26’ is highlighted in the conference’s logo.”

Additionally, the report mentioned that users will be able to find their previous conversations with Siri in a separate app. Furthermore, the separate search interfaces across Siri and Spotlight are expected to be unified.

Apple WWDC 2026: What to expect

Apple has not shared detailed feature announcements yet, but it has indicated that WWDC 2026, running from June 8 to June 12, will highlight updates across its platforms, including advancements in AI along with new software and developer-focused tools. Based on reports and past trends, several updates are expected to be previewed at the company’s 2026 developer conference.

Next-generation operating systems

Apple is widely expected to unveil previews of iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27 and other platform updates at WWDC 2026. Similar to previous years, these versions are likely to enter beta testing shortly after the keynote, with stable releases expected later in the year alongside the next iPhone lineup.

An earlier Bloomberg report suggested that iOS 27 may prioritise performance improvements, stability and overall system optimisation instead of introducing a major visual redesign. The company is reportedly working on refining its existing software by cleaning up legacy code, improving efficiency and fixing issues that have emerged after multiple feature-heavy updates in recent years.

AI-powered Siri

One of the key highlights at WWDC 2026 is expected to be Apple’s long-delayed Siri upgrade, which was first introduced at WWDC 2024 as part of its broader Apple Intelligence initiative.

At the time, Apple showcased a more capable version of Siri that could:

Understand personal context from emails, messages and files

Interact with content visible on the screen

Perform actions within apps without requiring users to open them manually

However, these features have reportedly faced delays due to performance and reliability challenges. They were initially expected to arrive with iOS 26 updates, but reports now suggest the rollout may shift to iOS 27.

More recently, Apple has partnered with Google to integrate a customised version of Gemini AI models into its ecosystem, which is expected to support the next phase of Siri’s development.

As a result, WWDC 2026 may be the stage where Apple demonstrates:

A more conversational, chatbot-like Siri experience with support for longer interactions

Improved voice and text-based responses

Deeper integration across apps and system-level functions

These features are expected to roll out gradually, possibly beginning with early iOS 27 builds.

Apple Intelligence

Beyond Siri, Apple is also expected to introduce additional AI-driven features, including:

An AI-powered health assistant that could analyse user data and offer insights related to fitness and wellness

An AI-based search or “answer engine” designed to provide more conversational responses across services like Safari, Spotlight and Siri

Liquid Glass refinements

A major redesign is not expected in iOS 27, but Apple may continue to refine the Liquid Glass interface introduced with iOS 26. According to a report by MacRumors, the company could introduce more controls to adjust transparency and improve readability based on user feedback. This may include a system-wide option to fine-tune the Liquid Glass effect.

Support for new hardware categories

iOS 27 is also expected to prepare the groundwork for upcoming hardware, including Apple’s first foldable iPhone, which is anticipated to launch this year. The device is likely to ship with the new iOS version and could bring interface adjustments or multitasking features tailored for larger or flexible displays, similar to iPadOS.

Release timeline

Following the WWDC keynote and the Platforms State of the Union session, Apple is expected to roll out developer and public beta versions of its upcoming software updates.

The final versions of iOS 27 and other platform updates are likely to be released later in the year, typically around Apple’s fall event, where the company is expected to unveil its next-generation iPhone lineup.

Further details are expected to be announced during the keynote event on June 8.