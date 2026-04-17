YouTube mobile app may get timestamp sharing feature for videos: Report

YouTube is reportedly working on a new feature for its mobile app that will make it easier to share specific moments from videos. According to a report by The Verge, the platform is introducing a timestamp sharing option that allows users to send videos starting from a selected point, without needing extra steps or tools.

To share video moments

As per the report, the new feature simplifies how users share content from longer videos. Instead of manually copying links and adjusting timestamps or using separate tools, users will be able to directly choose a moment in a video and share it instantly. The shared link will automatically start playback from that selected time.

The report added that it could be particularly useful for highlighting key moments in tutorials, interviews or long-form content, where users often want to direct others to a specific section rather than the entire video.

Changes to Clips feature

The report also suggested that this update may replace or limit the use of YouTube’s existing Clips feature, which was introduced in 2021. Clips allows users to create short segments from videos, add titles and share them as standalone snippets. However, with the introduction of timestamp sharing, YouTube is reportedly shifting towards a simpler approach.

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Availability

There is no official confirmation yet on when the feature will roll out widely. However, the report indicated that YouTube has already started testing the feature on its mobile app. If fully implemented, this update could make sharing video moments quicker and more convenient, especially for users who regularly engage with long-form content.