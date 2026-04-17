Tech Digest April 17: Gucci Android XR glasses, AI Mode on Chrome, Netflix

Gucci is reportedly preparing to enter the smart glasses category in collaboration with Google, as per a report by Reuters. Luca de Meo, CEO of Kering — the French luxury group that owns Gucci — stated that the company is aiming for a 2027 launch timeline. He shared this on the sidelines of the group’s capital markets day held in Florence, Italy. Google has not issued any official comment on the matter.

Bengaluru-based consumer tech start-up Circuit House Technologies has introduced new mini LED smart TVs under its Lumio brand. Named Lumio Vision 9, the lineup comes in 65-inch and 55-inch variants and features a QD MiniLED display. It supports Dolby Vision HDR and offers up to a 240Hz refresh rate for gaming.

Google has unveiled a new browsing experience in Chrome using AI Mode. According to the company, the update enables users to browse websites and interact with AI at the same time without switching tabs. The feature allows web pages to open alongside the AI interface and supports adding multiple tabs, images, and files into queries.

Netflix may soon introduce a vertical video feed on its iPhone app. As per a report by 9To5Google, the company revealed this update in a shareholder letter following its latest earnings call. The report suggests the feature could roll out before the end of April and will allow users to scroll through clips and previews for easier content discovery.

OpenAI has announced a significant update to Codex, expanding its functionality beyond coding into a broader development assistant. The update brings features like computer control, memory, automation, and deeper integrations with developer tools to support tasks across the workflow. It also introduces over 90 new plugins, combining app integrations, skills, and MCP servers to improve context gathering and task execution.

Google may be developing a Pixel-branded laptop along with a new lighting feature called “Pixel Glow,” according to findings from Android Canary and Android 17 Beta builds reported by 9To5Google. The report indicates both are in early stages, with system files hinting at new hardware efforts and visual interaction features.

OPPO has reportedly confirmed that its upcoming flagship, the Find X9 Ultra, launching on April 21, will support Apple AirDrop via Android Quick Share. According to 9To5Google, OPPO is working with Google to enable Quick Share compatibility with Apple devices, allowing wireless sharing of files, photos, and videos with iPhones, Macs, and iPads.

YouTube is reportedly developing a new feature for its mobile app that makes sharing specific video moments easier. According to The Verge, the platform is introducing timestamp sharing, enabling users to send videos starting from a selected point without additional steps or tools.

Anthropic has released Claude Opus 4.7, the latest version of its Opus model, focusing on improvements in software development tasks and extended workflows. The company says it builds on Opus 4.6 with better instruction following, more consistent outputs, and improved handling of complex coding. It also includes updates to multimodal features, memory, and safety systems.

Google is introducing a new feature in its Gemini app aimed at making AI-generated images more personal. Powered by “Personal Intelligence” and Nano Banana 2, it allows users to create images using their Google Photos library without uploading files or writing long prompts. The update is designed to deliver more relevant results using familiar faces, pets, and moments, while also giving users control to refine outputs.

Apple Inc.’s marketing executive responsible for the Apple Watch, AirPods, health, and smart home categories has announced his retirement, marking a leadership change across key product lines. Stan Ng, who has been with Apple for 31 years, said he is stepping down. During his tenure, he contributed to the development of the original Apple Watch and later versions, along with other major accessories.

The Instax Mini 13 is ideal for users who want a simple and fun way to capture moments without dealing with technical settings. It is not meant to replace a smartphone or a dedicated camera, but to offer instant, physical photo prints with ease. It works well for casual occasions like gatherings, birthdays, trips, or journaling. The focus is less on image perfection and more on creating tangible memories that can be shared or displayed.