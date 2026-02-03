Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 03:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apple rolls out update for older iPhones, Macs, more: Eligible devices

Apple has rolled out new software updates for older iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches, aimed at fixing issues and keeping services like iMessage and FaceTime working

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 3:20 PM IST

Apple has rolled out a fresh set of software updates for older iPhones, iPads, and other Apple devices that are not running the latest operating systems. The updates include extensions to system certifications needed for services such as iMessage, FaceTime, and device activation to continue working. Apple released these updates alongside maintenance updates for older versions of macOS and watchOS.

Apple updates older devices: Details

According to details shared on Apple’s support page, the latest updates include iOS 16.7.14, iPadOS 16.7.14, macOS Big Sur 11.7.11, multiple versions of watchOS, and a security update for macOS Catalina. These updates are not feature-heavy and are mainly focused on maintenance and system support. All of them are aimed at devices running older software versions. 
 
 
The full list of updates includes: 
  • iOS 16.7.14 
  • iPadOS 16.7.14 
  • macOS 11.7.11 
  • watchOS 10.6.2
  • watchOS 9.6.4
  • watchOS 6.3.1
  • macOS Catalina Security Update 2026-001. 
According to 9to5Google, iOS 16.7.14 fixes an issue that appeared in iOS 16.7.13. Apple released the earlier version last week but later withdrew it after users in Australia reported network connectivity problems. The report added that the new update addresses this issue.

As per Apple’s support page, these updates are focused on keeping core services working on older devices. Specifically, they extend the certification required for services such as iMessage, FaceTime, and device activation.
 
Apple noted that the macOS 11 Big Sur update extends the certification required for these services to continue functioning beyond January 2027. Without such updates, some online features could stop working on older systems even if the hardware itself remains functional.
 
These updates indicate that Apple is continuing to provide basic support for older devices, even as it shifts focus to newer operating systems. The updates are mainly intended to keep key services working and address known issues. Users with supported older devices can download them through the standard software update menu. 
 
Devices eligible for update
  • iPhone 8
  • iPhone 8 Plus
  • iPhone X
  • iPad (5th generation)
  • iPad Pro 9.7-inch
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)
  • macOS Big Sur–supported devices
  • Apple Watch Series 1
  • Apple Watch Series 2
  • Apple Watch Series 3
  • Apple Watch Series 4
  • Apple Watch Series 5
  • Apple Watch Series 6
  • Apple Watch Series 7
  • Apple Watch Series 8
  • Apple Watch SE
  • Apple Watch SE (2nd generation)
  • Apple Watch Ultra
 

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 3:20 PM IST

