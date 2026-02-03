WhatsApp tests admin profiles for Channel updates on iOS: How it works

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that would allow Channel admins to create profiles linked to their updates, making it possible for followers to see who posted a particular update in a Channel. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the feature has been spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS and is aimed at improving transparency in Channels managed by multiple admins, without exposing personal contact details.

WhatsApp Admin Profile: How it works

According to the report, WhatsApp is testing a way to show who posted a particular Channel update, especially in Channels with multiple admins. The feature would allow admins to create a profile that appears alongside their posts, letting followers see which admin shared an update. Currently, Channel updates do not show which admin posted them, even when a Channel is managed by several people.

For example, businesses or organisations running WhatsApp Channels with several team members could use this feature to clearly show which person shared an update, helping followers better understand the source of the information.

When the feature rolls out, admins are expected to find an option to create their profile directly from the Channel info screen. Once created, the profile will be automatically attached to every update posted by that admin. However, each update will show the profile details as they were at the time of posting. If an admin later changes their profile name or image, those changes will only appear in future updates, not in past posts.

Admin profile details

Each admin profile will reportedly require just two details: a profile image and a name. WhatsApp is said to offer a preview showing how the next Channel update will look before it is shared. As reported, admins will also retain full control over their profile and will be able to delete it at any time if they no longer want their identity displayed.

The report noted that the profile is designed to remain limited. WhatsApp will not show details such as phone numbers or push names. Followers will also not be able to message or contact Channel admins privately, even if a profile is visible. The report said the feature could also help admins internally, as identifying who shared each update may make it easier to track activity, assign responsibility, and manage content, especially in Channels with multiple admins.