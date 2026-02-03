Google Pixel to get new themes in Theme Packs app soon: Check details

Google’s first theme in its Theme Packs app for Pixel phones expired on January 31, after which the company has hinted that more packs are on the way. Google has now updated the app with a message that reads, “New theme packs are coming.” The first theme pack launched in November as a collaboration with the film Wicked: For Good, introducing three distinct styles — “For Good,” “Glinda,” and “Elphaba” — inspired by the movie’s characters and visual aesthetic.

Theme Packs were designed as a one-tap customisation option for Pixel users, allowing them to change the overall look and feel of their device without manual adjustments. Each pack bundled a curated wallpaper, matching system-wide colour accents, and customised sounds into a single preset. This approach offered a cohesive visual and audio experience, making it easy for users to refresh their phone’s appearance in seconds.

Google has not clarified which theme pack will arrive next, nor has it shared a timeline for the rollout. While the Theme Packs app includes a “More” button, tapping it currently does not display any additional options or changes.

According to a report by 9To5Google, the limited-time availability and removal of theme packs suggest that Google may be planning a rotating or time-bound release strategy, similar to seasonal or promotional content.

Google lists Desktop Camera app on Play Store

In related news, Google has released a new app called Desktop Camera on the Play Store, aimed at large-screen devices. The app features a simple interface with a shutter button, photo and video mode toggle, and a basic settings menu. According to a separate 9To5Google report, it resembles a stripped-down version of the Pixel camera app but is designed for desktop-style use rather than phones or tablets.

Google provides minimal details in the Play Store listing, only stating that the app helps users “never miss a moment.” The app appears to be intended for Android-based PCs, which Google has said are coming later this year. Its interface hints at a desktop version of Android, with layout similarities to ChromeOS but notable differences such as the status bar and file manager.

Desktop Camera does not work on phones, tablets, or Chromebooks. According to Play Store data, it does not collect user data. With over 1,000 downloads so far, the app appears to signal Google’s push toward a larger-screen Android experience ahead of official Android PC launches.