Apple's first foldable may have the biggest battery yet on an iPhone

Apple’s first foldable iPhone is expected to prioritise battery life and internal layout, with new details pointing to the largest battery ever used in an iPhone and a revised placement for physical buttons. According to a report by 9To5Google, details of the anticipated “iPhone Fold” have surfaced on the Chinese social media platform Weibo indicate that Apple is making structural changes to accommodate a larger battery and a different internal arrangement compared to existing iPhone models.

Apple’s first foldable iPhone is expected to feature a book-style folding design and is likely to launch alongside Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro models in the second half of 2026. The reported changes suggest Apple is using the foldable form factor to rethink internal space allocation rather than simply adapting existing iPhone designs.

iPhone Fold: What to expect

According to the report, the iPhone Fold is expected to feature a battery capacity of at least 5,500mAh, which would make it the largest battery ever fitted inside an iPhone. Earlier reports had suggested Apple was testing batteries in the 5,400mAh range, but the latest information points to a higher baseline, with the final capacity potentially exceeding that figure.

While the foldable’s larger display is expected to consume more power, the increased battery size could allow the iPhone Fold to remain competitive with the iPhone 18 Pro models in terms of overall battery life.

ALSO READ: Apple offers education savings and no-interest EMI on select Macs and iPads To make room for the larger battery and display structure, Apple is also expected to change the placement of physical buttons. The volume buttons are said to be positioned on the top-right side of the device instead of the left edge, a layout similar to the iPad mini. The power button, which is expected to integrate Touch ID, along with the dedicated camera control button, is still said to be located on the right side.

The report suggests this layout allows Apple to keep the left side of the device free of buttons, dedicating more internal space to the display assembly and battery. As a result, the internal motherboard is expected to be positioned on the right side, reducing the need to route components across the folding display.

On the design front, the iPhone Fold is expected to feature a single punch-hole front camera rather than a Dynamic Island-style cutout. This aligns with earlier reports that the foldable model will rely only on Touch ID instead of Face ID. The rear camera setup is expected to include two cameras arranged horizontally, along with the microphone and flash, mounted on a camera module that may contrast with the body colour.

Only a white colour option is said to be confirmed at this stage, though additional colour variants are expected at launch.

ALSO READ: Apple may explore clamshell foldable iPhone after first fold launch: Report Separately, Bloomberg has also reported that Apple may explore additional foldable designs in the future, including a flip-style clamshell iPhone. That device is said to be under consideration and could arrive after Apple’s first book-style foldable, as the company evaluates demand for different foldable form factors.

iPhone Fold: Expected specifications