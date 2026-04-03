CMF Watch app to get delisted, here's how you can migrate to Nothing X app

Nothing is set to discontinue its CMF Watch app, nearly three years after its release on the Google Play Store. The company has confirmed that users will need to transition to the Nothing X app going forward to continue using their CMF smartwatches. The app will begin disappearing from app stores starting April 3, 2026, with a complete removal from the Play Store expected by the end of the year.

Migration timeline and what changes

Nothing has advised users to migrate to the Nothing X app before July 19, 2026, to ensure a smoother shift. After this move, CMF Watch devices will only pair and function through the Nothing X app. As part of the transition,has advised users to migrate to the Nothing X app before July 19, 2026, to ensure a smoother shift. After this move, CMF Watch devices will only pair and function through the Nothing X app.

The company said most user data will carry over during migration, including workout records, daily activity, sleep data, heart rate, blood oxygen levels, stress metrics, active score and fitness goals. For users of the Watch Pro 2, training load data will also be transferred.

However, some information will not migrate automatically. Users will need to manually re-enter details such as nicknames, avatars, height, weight and female health data. In addition, watch faces created within the CMF Watch app will not be transferred.

Once the migration process is initiated, the CMF Watch app account will be deactivated. Users will no longer be able to log in or download the app again.

How to migrate

To migrate data successfully, users need to follow these steps: