Samsung rolls out Google Cast support to new and older smart TVs: Report

Samsung is reportedly adding Google Cast support to its smart TVs, and the rollout is not limited to its latest lineup. According to a report by 9To5Google, the feature is being introduced across both new and some older Samsung TVs through a mix of pre-installed support and software updates. This marks a notable shift for Samsung, which has so far relied on its own ecosystem and has not offered built-in Cast functionality on its TVs. The move suggests a broader push to adopt widely used streaming standards and improve compatibility with more devices.

Google Cast coming to Samsung TVs

According to 9To5Google, Samsung’s 2026 lineup of TVs will include Google Cast support built in. The feature was spotted on product listings, indicating that users will be able to stream content directly from their phones or other devices without needing additional hardware. This move brings Samsung closer to other TV brands like LG, which has already started offering Cast as a standard feature on its smart TVs. The update is not restricted to upcoming TVs. According to the report, Samsung is also enabling Google Cast on select older models through software updates.

A Samsung S90D OLED TV user reportedly received an update to Samsung’s One UI on Tizen, which added Cast support. Some other users have also reportedly noted that their TVs received the feature a few months ago, suggesting that the rollout may have started earlier and is expanding gradually.

However, the report noted that it is still unclear exactly which older models are eligible or how widely the update has been distributed so far.

What is Google Cast

Google Cast is a feature that allows users to stream videos, music, and other content from devices like compatible smartphones, tablets, or computers directly to a TV or speaker. It works through supported apps, where users can tap the Cast button to start playback on a larger screen.

Once connected, the device acts as a remote control, letting users pause, play, or browse without interrupting what’s already playing. It supports multiple platforms, including Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, and Chromebooks.