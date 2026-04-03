Google Meet comes to CarPlay with audio-only meeting support: What's new

Google Meet is now coming to Apple CarPlay , allowing users to join meetings directly from their car’s dashboard. According to Google, the update lets users attend meetings hands-free, check their schedule and participate in audio calls while driving. Google said that the feature is designed to make it easier for users to stay connected on the move without needing to use their phone. Apple CarPlay is a system that lets users connect their iPhone to their car’s display to use key apps while driving more safely and conveniently.

Google also confirmed that a similar Google Meet experience will be introduced for Android Auto users in the future, although no exact timeline has been shared yet.

Google Meet on CarPlay: What’s new

According to Google, users can now open Google Meet directly from the CarPlay interface once their iPhone is connected. This means meetings can be joined with a single tap from the car screen to make it easier for people who are commuting or travelling between appointments.

ALSO READ: Here is how you can set up and use ChatGPT on Apple CarPlay: Check steps As per Google, meetings on CarPlay are designed to be audio-only. When users join a meeting, the camera is turned off automatically, and no video content is displayed on the car screen. Users can still hear the meeting audio and use their car’s microphone to speak. Google said this approach is intended to help users stay focused on driving while still being able to participate in discussions.

Google stated that there are no special admin controls required for this feature. It is turned on by default for users who already have the Google Meet app installed on their iPhone. To use it, users simply need to connect their iPhone to a CarPlay-supported vehicle. Once connected, Google Meet will appear as an option on the dashboard.

ALSO READ: Samsung rolls out Google Cast support to new and older smart TVs: Report The company noted that users can also view their upcoming meetings and schedules within the CarPlay interface. This helps users quickly check what’s next without needing to switch devices.

Rollout details

According to Google, the rollout started on March 23 and is being released gradually. The company said the feature is available to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual subscribers and even users with personal Google accounts."