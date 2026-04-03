Google Vids update brings free video generations, AI avatars, and more

Google is expanding its video creation tool, Google Vids , with a set of new AI-powered features to make video creation faster and more accessible. According to the company’s blog, the update introduces free video generation, AI-generated music, and customisable avatars, along with easier recording and direct publishing tools. With these additions, Google is positioning Vids as an all-in-one platform where users can create, edit, and share videos without relying heavily on manual editing or external tools.

What is Google Vids?

Launched last year, Vids is Google’s newest addition to the Workspace lineup. Designed for quick video presentations, it leverages AI to streamline the process with tools for storyboarding, scene suggestions, stock imagery, and background music, making video creation more accessible.

Google Vids update: What’s new

With the latest update, the platform is becoming more AI-driven, allowing users to generate content rather than build everything manually. Google said that instead of recording, editing, and adding effects separately, users can now rely on AI tools to handle much of the process.

Free video generation using AI

One of the major changes is the introduction of free video generation. Using Google’s latest model, Veo 3.1, users can create short video clips from a simple text prompt or even a photo. Google said that all personal accounts will get up to 10 video generations per month at no cost. This could be useful for quick content like social media posts, greeting clips, or basic promotional videos. Users who need more can upgrade to higher plans.

Custom music for videos

Google is also adding AI-generated music through its Lyria 3 and Lyria 3 Pro models. These tools allow users to create soundtracks that match the tone of their videos. As per the blog, subscribers to Google AI Pro and Ultra plans can generate music clips ranging from 30 seconds to three minutes. The company said that it removes the need to search for royalty-free music or edit audio manually.

AI avatars for storytelling

As per Google, AI avatars in Google Vids are designed to act like on-screen presenters, giving users’ videos a consistent face and voice throughout. Powered by Veo 3.1, users can go beyond simple talking heads and place avatars into different scenes. They can make them interact with objects like products or props and position them against custom backgrounds. This makes it easier to create tutorials, social media videos, or storytelling content without needing to record yourself multiple times.

Users can fine-tune how their avatar looks to suit the style of their video. This includes changing outfits, adjusting facial details, and switching backgrounds while keeping the same voice and identity. Whether it’s for a travel vlog, a school project, or a casual clip, the avatar can be styled to match the mood, making the content look more polished and engaging.

Easier recording and sharing

Google has introduced a screen recorder extension for Google Chrome that lets users capture their screen and even themselves without opening Google Vids separately. This means users can start recording instantly while browsing any website. It brings the same recording tools available inside Vids to their browser, making the process quicker and more convenient.

Once your video is ready, users can upload it directly to YouTube from Google Vids. There’s no need to download the file first and then re-upload it manually. By default, videos are uploaded as private, so they can review and make changes before making them public.

Additionally, higher-tier subscribers can generate up to 1,000 AI videos per month, showing that Google is pushing Vids as a more complete content creation platform."