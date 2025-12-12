Friday, December 12, 2025 | 12:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Minecraft 'Mounts of Mayhem' update released: Check new weapons, creatures

Minecraft 'Mounts of Mayhem' update released: Check new weapons, creatures

Minecraft's final update of the year introduces new mounts, weapons and combat upgrades, bringing fresh mechanics and mob encounters to both Java and Bedrock players

Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem update

Minecraft’s “Mounts of Mayhem” update introduces new mounts, weapons, mobs and combat upgrades across both Bedrock and Java editions

Harsh Shivam
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Minecraft has begun rolling out its final update of the year, the “Mounts of Mayhem” release, bringing new mobs, new mounts, a fresh weapon type and several combat-focused upgrades across both Minecraft: Bedrock Edition and Minecraft: Java Edition. The update also marks the conclusion of this year’s Mayhem Tournament.

Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem update: What’s new

The latest update introduces a full crafting tier lineup for a brand-new weapon — the spear — alongside new rideable creatures and enhanced mounted combat mechanics. The spear is the headline gameplay feature, offering extended reach and two distinct attack styles:
  • Jab Attack: A quick stab suited for close-range encounters.
  • Charge Attack: A heavier, momentum-based strike ideal for jousting and mounted battles. The damage increases with speed, making it particularly powerful during horseback combat.
Players can craft the spear using wood, stone, copper, iron, gold, diamond or netherite, effectively slotting it into every major crafting tier in the game.
 

A major addition in this update is the new underwater mount, the Nautilus — a creature inspired by the nautilus shell. Once tamed, the Nautilus lets players travel underwater at quicker speeds than swimming and preserves the rider’s air supply.
 
The developer said that the update aims to enhance Minecraft’s core gameplay loop for players who enjoy mounted travel, jousting-style combat and experimenting with new movement and weapon-based mechanics. 

Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem update: Availability

The “Mounts of Mayhem” update (version 1.21.130) is now rolling out globally across Minecraft: Bedrock Edition and Minecraft: Java Edition. While some players previously accessed early builds through beta and preview channels, the official update is now available for all supported platforms.

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

