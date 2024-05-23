Galaxy Fold, Flip 2024: Samsung could use Qualcomm chip instead of Exynos

Samsung could continue with the Qualcomm processor for the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Flip foldable devices in 2024. This is in contradiction to earlier reports stating Samsung would use its Exynos chip in its next-generation foldable in a few regions, similar to the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus models. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are reported to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally.

Samsung has often resorted to dual chip strategy with its flagship products. For example, the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus smartphones were launched with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in select markets, including the US, but the same smartphones featured Exynos chips in select regions, including India. Earlier, it was reported that Samsung might opt a similar strategy for its upcoming foldable smartphone.

The previous generation Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 were also powered by the top of the line Qualcomm chips everywhere it was available and the next generation models are expected to do the same.

Although the Exynos-powered devices are generally considered equal to Qualcomm chips-powered devices, the former chip often gets criticised for performance and thermals in comparisons. As per the report, the Galaxy Z-series has been designed around the Qualcomm processors since the first generation model, and adding another processor option might further increase the cost of the foldable smartphone series which is already considered to be expensive.

The report also stated that Samsung might offer multiple chip options for Galaxy Z-series foldable devices once it closes the gap to Galaxy S-series flagships in terms of shipments.

Next generation Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip are expected to launch alongside the upcoming Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Watch 7 series at the next Galaxy Unpacked event – possibly sometime in July.