Wednesday, July 29, 2026 | 09:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Artificial Intelligence / Google introduces personalised round-the-clock AI assistant Gemini Spark

Google introduces personalised round-the-clock AI assistant Gemini Spark

New AI agent will proactively complete tasks with user approval and roll out to Gemini AI Ultra and Pro subscribers in the coming weeks

Google Alphabet

The AI agent, Google said, will always operate only under the user's direction, with the freedom to choose which apps to connect to | Image: Bloomberg

Aashish Aryan
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 9:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google on Wednesday introduced its round-the-clock, personalised artificial intelligence (AI)-powered agent, Gemini Spark, which will be rolled out to the company's AI Ultra and Pro subscribers in the coming weeks.
 
In a blog post, Google said Gemini Spark would "fundamentally shift" AI from a reactive assistant that answers questions only when prompted to an active partner "that gets real work done for you, even while you're sleeping".
 
The AI agent, Google said, will always operate only under the user's direction, with the freedom to choose which apps to connect to. The app will also seek the user's permission before taking actions such as spending money or sending emails, the company said.
 
 
"There are multiple lines of defence that we have. The first is that any sensitive action requires user confirmation as a guarantee. So the agent cannot start using the browser, send an email or delete anything without asking anything," Adam Coimbra, director of the Google Gemini app, said.
 
Despite advancements in the agentic AI ecosystem, there will still be ample room for "collaborative AI", where humans work alongside the agent rather than either the agent or the human working independently, Coimbra said.
 
"I think we have barely scratched the surface. I think having it (Gemini Spark) be incredibly good at creating things for you or bringing together different services like generating audio or images is one direction I am excited about," he said.
 

More From This Section

artificial intelligence in cybersecurity

How OpenAI's rogue AI broke into Hugging Face and kept exploring for days

AI governance, Artificial Intelligence

Why over 1000 AI researchers want governments ready to slow AI progress

AI Data Centre

AI data centre rush fuels India's next growth wave with infrastructure pushpremium

artificial intelligence

Open AI models gain industry support, but security commitments diverge

Publicly shared conversations from Anthropic's Claude chatbot appeared in Google and Bing search results.

Why publicly shared AI chats can become privacy nightmare for enterprises

Topics : Google Artificial intelligence Gemini AI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 9:09 PM IST

Explore News

NEET 2026 Counselling UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodaySpider Man Brand New DayAI-171 Crash ProbeNuclear Energy's ComebackSML Mahindra Share PriceDelhi Lakshmi YojanaTechnology NewsPersonal Finance