Google Chrome becomes faster on both Mac and Android: Details here

The improved features collectively gave Chrome a 10 per cent increase in Apple’s Speedometer 2.1 browser benchmark over the course of three months, announced Google.

Google Chrome, with several under-the-hood improvements, is getting a speed boost. Speed is an important factor in determining a user's experience while browsing the web. In the latest update of chrome, Google took every opportunity to increase the speed and efficiency of its popular web browser. This involves a range of tweaks from improved caching to better memory management.