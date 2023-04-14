close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Google Chrome becomes faster on both Mac and Android: Details here

The improved features collectively give Chrome a 10 per cent increase in Apple's Speedometer 2.1 browser benchmark over the course of three months

BS Web Team New Delhi
Google Chrome

Google Chrome Logo (Source: Twitter Handle)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 10:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Google Chrome, with several under-the-hood improvements, is getting a speed boost. Speed is an important factor in determining a user's experience while browsing the web. In the latest update of chrome, Google took every opportunity to increase the speed and efficiency of its popular web browser. This involves a range of tweaks from improved caching to better memory management.
The improved features collectively gave Chrome a 10 per cent increase in Apple’s Speedometer 2.1 browser benchmark over the course of three months, announced Google.

Google’s browser covers the large majority of the web browser market share, even after many complaints of it being sluggish. Chrome owns 64.8 per cent of global market share, followed by Safari with just 19.5 per cent across all platforms.
"We discovered some targeted optimisations for the highly used JS 'Object.prototype.toString' and 'Array.prototype.join' functions. We also implemented targeted improvements in CSS’s InterpolableColor", said Google in a blog post.

According to the company, 'innerHTML' is a very common way of updating the DOM via JavaScript so they added specialized fast paths for parsing. Some of the improvements will also benefit Webkit, the browser engine developed by Apple, which means the improvements will not be limited to the Chrome browser.
Google used pointer compression to save memory in both V8 and Oilpan, which is the garbage collector for DOM objects. It optimised compress and decompress pointers, and avoided compressing high-traffic fields. The blog also talked about the relocation of frequently accessed objects like JavaScript’s 'undefined' to the beginning of the memory bases, allowing them to be accessed using faster machine code. 

Also Read

Google Chrome gets price tracker, side panel search, and more: Details here

GST invoices to custom Macs: Apple extends online store benefits to SMEs

Google may face a third CCI fine in less than a month. Now for Android TV

Apple Watch Series 8 review: Iterative upgrade with temperature sensor

Apple BKC to open on April 18, Saket retail store on April 20: Details here

European spacecraft rockets on quest to explore Jupiter, its icy moons

AI to have huge impact on future of businesses, but challenges exist

Apple's 2024 product roadmap may not include iPhone SE 4, says analyst

Twitter increases character limits to 10,000 for Twitter blue users

Need local AI models to improve Indian education system: Flipick Founder


To maximise the performance of Chrome on high-end devices, the company is now targeting them with a version of Chrome that uses compiler flags tuned for speed rather than binary size. For capable devices, these versions of Chrome run the Speedometer 2.1 benchmark 30 per cent faster.
Topics : Google | Google Chrome | Speedometer | BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 9:54 PM IST

Twitter introduces 10K character long tweets amid fight with Substack

Twitter HQ San Francisco, Twitter
2 min read

Google's monopoly delayed innovations like AI-based ChatGPT, DOJ says

ChatGPT
3 min read

WhatsApp users need to switch on old phone to use app on new device

WhatsApp
2 min read

Microsoft adds AI-powered Bing to SwiftKey keyboard app for Android, iPhone

SwiftKey, Microsoft, Bing AI
2 min read

Wagering barred in all forms games, be it game of skill or chance: MoS IT

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
3 min read
Premium

Govt likely to ask Apple CEO Tim Cook to make more iPhones in India

Tim Cook
3 min read

Q4 results: Infosys slashes FY24 revenue growth guidance to 4-7%

Infosys
4 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Can a CEO change impact a company's stock performance? Some insights here

Boardroom, management, india inc, corporate, companies, firms
3 min read
Premium

After Supreme Court's verdict, banking frauds in the eye of the beholder

bank frauds, financial scams
6 min read

Reserve Bank begins evaluating five potential bidders for IDBI Bank

rbi, reserve bank of india
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon