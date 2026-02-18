Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 11:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Sundar Pichai meets PM Modi; will deliver keynote address at AI Summit

Sundar Pichai meets PM Modi; will deliver keynote address at AI Summit

Pichai is here for the Global AI Impact Summit 2026 and will deliver the keynote address on February 20 at the summit

Modi, Narendra Modi, Sundar Pichai

The AI summit is part of an evolving international process aimed at strengthening global cooperation on the governance, safety, and societal impact of AI (File Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 11:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here in the national capital. Pichai is here for the Global AI Impact Summit 2026 and will deliver the keynote address on February 20 at the summit.

Earlier upon arrival, in a post on X, CEO Pichai said, "Nice to be back in India for the AI Impact Summit - a very warm welcome as always and the papers looked great too."

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, it started on February 16 and will run up to February 20, 2026.T he Summit brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world at New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.

 

The India AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, aims to reflect on the transformative potential of, AI aligning with the national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and global principle of AI for Humanity.

Meanwhile, in a special interview with ANI's text service, the Prime Minister spoke about the growing impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the IT industry and the government's strategy to strengthen the sector.

Also Read

Google Deepmind

Modern systems good but inconsistent: Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis

Lieutenant General Vipul Shinghal, India AI Impact Summit 2026

Command authority will remain paramount: Lt Gen Shinghal at AI Summit 2026

Nvidia, Yotta

Nvidia, Yotta partner to deploy APAC's largest DGX Cloud Cluster in India

Ananth Nagaraj, co-founder and CTO of Gnani.ai,

Specialised SLMs better suited for India needs than LLMs, says Gnani AI CTO

Bharat Mandapam, ai summit

India AI Impact Summit: Restricted access for two days; expo open till 8 pm

"India's IT sector has been the backbone of our services exports and a key driver of economic growth. AI presents both a tremendous opportunity and a challenge for this sector. AI market projections show India's IT sector could reach $400 billion by 2030, driven by new waves of AI-enabled outsourcing and domain-specific automation," he said.

The Summit will have participation of more than 110 countries, 30 International organizations, including about 20 HoS/HoG level participation, about 45 Ministers.

The AI summit is part of an evolving international process aimed at strengthening global cooperation on the governance, safety, and societal impact of AI.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is guided by three Sutras or foundational pillars - People, Planet, and Progress. These sutras articulate the core principles for global cooperation on artificial intelligence. They aim to promote human-centric AI that safeguards rights and ensures equitable benefits across societies, environmentally sustainable advancement of AI, and inclusive economic and technological advancement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis

Current AI systems lack consistency, continual learning, says DeepMind CEO

Just how many self-regulatory organisations (SROs) are too many? Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) capped the number of such entities for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) at “a maximum of two”. And to ensure the smaller NBFCs get a fa

NBFCs put artificial intelligence to work across lending value chainpremium

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, AI Summit, India AI Impact Summit 2026

India focused on practical applications of AI, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Bharat Mandapam, ai summit

Galgotias faces backlash after showcasing Chinese robodog as own creation

Bharat Mandapam, ai summit

Swedish Deputy PM Ebba Busch arrives in India to attend AI Impact Summit

Topics : Narendra Modi India AI Impact Summit Sundar Pichai Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayYouTube DownAI Impact on MediaGold and Silver Rate todayInfosys Investor AI Day 2026T20 World Cup Super 8AI Impact Summit 2026 UpdatesGoogle Pixel 10a Launch