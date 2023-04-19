Google may launch foldable smartphone 'Pixel Fold' in June: Details here



From quite some time, there have been speculations about its design and specifications, as well as reports over its price and launch date. People were expecting that Google might launch Pixel Fold along with Pixel 7A smartphone in its annual I/O event scheduled on May 10. However, a new report confirms a different release timeline. American technology giant Google is expected to make debut in the foldable smartphone category with the launch of Pixel Fold. This smartphone is slated to launch later this year.



The leaked retail listings viewed by 9to5Google also suggests that the Pixel Fold is all set to launch in mid-June of this year. According to a CNBC report, which cites internal Google documents, the Google Pixel Fold smartphone is scheduled to launch in June this year. It is expected that Google might unveil the foldable smartphone on May 10 at the Google I/O event. Whereas, it is expected to launch in June.



Google plans to market the Pixel Fold water-resistant and pocket-sized, with an outer display measuring 5.8 inches, said CNBC. Citing photos of the handset, CNBC said it will have a 7.6-inch inner screen similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. It reportedly weighs 10 ounces or 283 grams, which makes it notably heavier than the its rival foldable smartphone. However, Google claims it will last 24 hours or up to 72 hours in low-power mode. According to the report, the Pixel Fold, known internally by the codename "Felix," will have the "most durable hinge on a foldable" phone. It will cost around $1,700 and compete with Samsung’s $1,799 Galaxy Z Fold 4. It is also likely to be powered Google's Tensor G2 processor, which also powers the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones.

Also Read Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro review: Good phones set back by limited storage Pixel 7 series, Pixel 6a to get 5G as part of December Feature drop: Google Google Pixel 7 series gets cheaper with bank, exchange offers on Flipkart Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro: Lightweight laptop lifted by ecosystem benefits Samsung to launch Galaxy M14 5G smartphone in India on April 17: Details Ransomware attacks, human error main cause of cloud data breaches: Report Instagram adds feature to allow users to add up to 5 links to profile bios Microsoft may bring its own AI chips to compete with Nvidia's: Report Global smartphone market falls 12% in Q1 2023, Samsung improves: Report Netflix to take its India strategy global to boost growth, retain customers