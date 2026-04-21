Microsoft releases Xbox mode in Insider Canary build for Windows 11: Report

Microsoft has reportedly started rolling out the Xbox Full Screen Experience (FSE), now referred to as “Xbox mode,” in the Windows Insider update for Windows 11 PCs. According to a report by TechPowerUp, the Xbox mode is now live in the Canary channel (build 29570.1000) for Windows 11 PCs, including laptops, desktops and tablets. Eligible users will be able to make use of the Xbox mode from the Xbox app, Game Bar settings, or by pressing Windows key + F11.

Earlier in March, Microsoft announced that it would begin rolling out the Xbox mode to Windows 11 PCs starting in April. This report aligns with the announcement and it is possible that the company may soon release a stable update for the same. However, the company at Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2026 noted that the interface will first arrive in select markets before expanding more broadly.

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Xbox mode on Windows PCs: Details

The Xbox mode interface on Windows PCs is built to deliver a full-screen, controller-friendly experience for accessing and managing games on Windows 11. It essentially adds a console-style layer over the operating system, allowing users to browse and launch titles without depending on a keyboard or mouse.

Microsoft first introduced this full-screen Xbox experience in November 2025 through preview builds for Windows Insider and Xbox Insider programme users. The interface also made its debut on the ROG Xbox Ally handheld gaming devices, developed in collaboration with Asus.

On these handheld systems, the device boots straight into the Xbox interface, while still running Windows 11 in the background. The UI closely mirrors the Xbox console layout, offering quick access to user profiles, Game Pass libraries, installed games and the Xbox Store. It also supports titles from other platforms such as Steam, Epic Games Store and EA Play within the same library.

Despite the console-like interface, users can switch back to the standard Windows desktop when needed, enabling a mix of productivity and gaming. Microsoft said the feature is designed to let users move between work and play seamlessly while retaining the flexibility of Windows.

The interface places a strong emphasis on controller-based navigation, making it easier to handle game libraries, settings and downloads without traditional desktop menus.

Additionally, Microsoft is expanding its Xbox Play Anywhere programme, which allows users to buy a game once and access it across both Xbox consoles and Windows PCs. The company said the initiative now supports over 1,500 titles.