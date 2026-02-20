AI Summit day 5: Traffic curbs on key Delhi roads today; check details

Delhi will see traffic restrictions on Friday as the AI Impact Summit 2026 enters its fifth day. With multiple ' Very Very Important Person' (VVIP) movements scheduled, Delhi Traffic Police has rolled out special arrangements across key parts of the capital, including routes around Bharat Mandampam and the airport.

According to the advisory shared by the traffic police on X, special traffic arrangements will be in place during two time windows:

8:00 am to 10:00 am

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Commuters are advised to factor in possible delays during these hours.

Roads that may face disruptions

The following stretches are expected to witness diversions or controlled movement:

Sardar Patel Marg

Mother Teresa Crescent

Teen Murti Marg

Akbar Road

Janpath

Windsor Place

Tees January Marg

Prithviraj Road

Rajesh Pilot Marg

Subrahmaniam Bharti Marg

Mathura Road (between Lodhi Flyover and Dr. Dinesh Chandra Dalmia Chowk)

Bhairon Marg

Shanti Path (between Satya Marg and R/A Kautilya Marg)

Africa Avenue

Satya Marg (between Yashwant Place and Shanti Path)

Dr Zakir Hussain Marg

Gurugram Road

Parade Road

The Delhi Police has urged commuters to avoid affected routes wherever possible, plan journeys in advance, and allow extra travel time. People have been advised to follow the directions of traffic personnel deployed on duty, maintain lane discipline and cooperate to ensure smooth movement.

Motorists have also been asked to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules and comply with instructions issued by police personnel at key intersections.

Recommended alternate routes

To minimise congestion, commuters can consider the following alternatives:

San Martin Marg

Panchsheel Marg

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Road

Kamal Ataturk Marg

Aurobindo Marg

Lodhi Road

Barapullah Road

Ring Road

Tilak Marg

Feroz Shah Road

Rafi Marg

Sansad Marg

K Kamraj Marg

South Avenue Road

Vandematram Marg

NH-48 and Rao Tula Ram Marg

Old Delhi–Gurugram Road

UER–II and NH-48 Service Road

How to get real-time updates

For real-time traffic information or assistance, commuters may reach Delhi Traffic Police via:

Website: https://traffic.delhipolice.gov.in

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dtptraffic

X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/dtptraffic

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dtptraffic

WhatsApp: 8750871493

Helplines: 1095 / 011-25844444

Summit venue information and entry guidelines

The Ministry of Information and Technology has released detailed timings and access protocols for all venues hosting the AI Impact Summit on 20 February 2026. Delegates are advised to carefully note the schedules and entry guidelines before planning their visit.

Venue Timings

Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre: 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM

Bharat Mandapam Expo Arena: 9:30 AM to 8:00 PM (The Expo Arena will also remain open on 21 February from 9:30 AM to 8:00PM.)

Sushma Swaraj Bhawan: 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM

Bharat Mandapam: Entry & Parking Protocol

Due to limited parking availability at the venue, registered delegates are strongly encouraged to use public transport, Metro services or app-based cabs to avoid inconvenience.

Entry gates

The following gates at Bharat Mandapam will be operational from 8:00 AM onwards:

Gate No. 4: For entry and drop-offs by cars and cabs

Gate No. 7: For entry and drop-offs by cars and cabs

Gate No. 10: For delegates arriving via Metro

Gate No. 5A: Reserved for media personnel

Entry through other designated gates will depend on security clearance and movement protocols as per official guidelines.

Parking for self-drive vehicles

Limited parking for private vehicles has been arranged at designated locations near the venue:

Purana Qila

Zoo Parking Space

JLN Stadium Parking

Shuttle buses will operate from these parking areas to Gate No 4 of Bharat Mandapam for the convenience of delegates.Designated golf carts will also be available for movement between different sections of the venue.

Sushma Swaraj Bhawan

Delegates attending sessions at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan are also advised to rely on public transport, Metro or cabs, as parking space is limited.

Entry to the venue will be permitted only through Gate No 2. This gate will be used by pedestrians, Metro passengers, drop-offs, as well as self-driven vehicles.