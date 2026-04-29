Apple's foldable iPhone and OLED MacBook may get 'Ultra' branding: Report

Apple is reportedly planning to launch its first foldable iPhone this year under the name “iPhone Ultra,” instead of the widely expected “iPhone Fold.” According to a report from Macworld, this could signal a shift in how the company positions its top-end devices with a broader “Ultra” branding strategy. The report also suggests that Apple may extend this branding to future Mac devices, including a new MacBook with an OLED touchscreen. The report, citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, said that the device has been a “priority” for Apple’s next CEO, John Ternus.

iPhone Ultra could debut this year

As per the report, Apple is working on its first foldable iPhone, expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models later this year. Instead of replacing existing models, the foldable device will sit above the Pro lineup as a more premium option. The report noted that Apple may avoid using numbering for this device, similar to how it handled the iPhone Air.

The “Ultra” name is not new for Apple. The company has previously used it for high-end products like the Apple Watch Ultra and its M1 Ultra chip, where it typically represents the most advanced and expensive version.

READ: With iOS 27, Apple may bring Samsung-like AI photo editing tools to iPhones According to the report, the iPhone Ultra is expected to feature a book-style folding design. When opened, the internal display could be similar in size to an iPad mini, while a smaller outer screen will be used when folded.

Apple is reportedly working on reducing the display crease and improving durability. The device may run iOS with new layouts inspired by iPad-style multitasking, including side-by-side apps and updated interface elements.

In terms of hardware, the report suggested that the phone could include Touch ID on the side frame instead of Face ID, along with a dual rear camera setup featuring a primary and ultra-wide lens.

Here are the expected specifications of the anticipated iPhone Ultra:

Cover screen: 5.3-inch

Folding screen: 7.8-inch

Battery: 5,500mAh or higher

Processor: A20 Pro chip

Rear camera: 48MP primary + 48MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 18MP (cover screen) + 18MP (folding screen)

Biometric authentication: Touch ID

Chassis: Titanium and aluminium

Modem chip: Apple C2

MacBook Ultra in development

As reported, Apple is also planning a new MacBook under the Ultra branding. A previous Bloomberg report also noted that Apple could potentially market this device under the “MacBook Ultra” name. This device is expected to feature an OLED touchscreen and offer a different set of features compared to the current MacBook Pro lineup.

According to a supply chain report cited by 9To5Mac, Samsung Display will produce these panels, with deliveries likely to begin in the final quarter of the year. The report also stated that Samsung Display plans to manufacture OLED panels in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes, with shipments expected to reach up to two million units by the end of the year.

Apple is likely to position this as a more expensive option while keeping the MacBook Pro as a relatively more accessible choice.