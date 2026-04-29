Perplexity's Comet browser arrives on Apple iPad with multi-window feature

Perplexity has released its AI browser, Comet, for iPads. The AI browser will now work natively with iPadOS, supporting features like multiple windows and split view. This will let users work with Comet alongside the apps that they already use. The application is now available for download from the Apple App Store for iPad.

What is Perplexity’s Comet AI browser

Perplexity positions Comet as a browser designed around agentic search, meaning it can handle layered, multi-step tasks without requiring detailed instructions from the user. Instead of depending solely on standard keyword-based searches, Comet taps into Perplexity’s AI-driven search system to pull together information from across the web and present it in a consolidated response.

In simple terms, agentic search systems are built to understand what the user is trying to do, collect relevant information from different sources, and then carry out connected actions on their own rather than responding to a single query at a time.

Perplexity’s Comet AI browser: Features

According to Perplexity, Comet shifts browsing from static page navigation to a more interactive, conversation-led experience. The browser brings tasks, information, and actions into a unified interface that can interpret intent, reducing the need to juggle multiple tabs or switch between different apps. It is designed to manage entire browsing workflows, helping users organise tasks, streamline processes, and cut down on interruptions such as ads.

The browser is aimed at use cases like product comparisons, in-depth research, and complex queries. It also includes a side-panel assistant that can summarise pages, answer follow-up questions, and perform actions like booking hotels, sending emails, or completing purchases online. Alongside this, an integrated assistant provides context-aware responses based on whatever content the user is currently viewing on the screen.

For the uninitiated, another AI-powered browser that performs similar tasks to the Comet AI browser is OpenAI’s ChatGPT Atlas browser.

What is ChatGPT Atlas

ChatGPT Atlas debuted last year as OpenAI’s first dedicated browser, built with ChatGPT at its core rather than as an add-on feature. The browser can interpret the content of the page you are on and offer contextual assistance through an “Ask ChatGPT” sidebar, helping with things like summarising articles, breaking down complex text, or rewriting content directly within the page.

A key capability is its Agent mode, which allows ChatGPT to move beyond suggestions and actually perform actions. With user permission, it can navigate links, complete forms, compare information across tabs, and handle multi-step tasks such as compiling research or planning trips.

Atlas also introduces an optional memory layer within the browser. This allows ChatGPT to retain details from past browsing sessions, which users can review, modify, or delete at any time. Clearing browsing data will also remove any associated AI memory, giving users control over what is stored.