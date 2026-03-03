Google releases update for its Home app, improves Gemini-powered commands

Google has rolled out a fresh set of updates to the Google Home app, adding new automation triggers, expanded Nest lock controls and improvements to its Gemini-powered voice assistant. The changes are being released in phases, with some features limited to early access or gradual roll-outs.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s new.

Google Home: What’s new

Gemini for Home voice assistant improvements

Google is also updating Gemini for Home, with several accuracy and targeting improvements. Some features are marked as early access.

Device targeting updates:

Commands like “turn off all lights” now apply only to the current home for users with multiple homes.

Room-specific requests such as “turn off the kitchen” now affect only lights in that room.

Devices with unique names, such as “Table Glow”, are now categorised correctly based on manufacturer metadata and included in broader light-related commands.

Context and response improvements:

Gemini now uses the home address set in the Google Home app for queries such as weather and local news.

Improved reliability for notes, lists, reminders, calendars, timers and alarms.

Updated to more recent Gemini models for improved responses to informational queries.

Reduced instances of users being cut off mid-command during live conversations.

More reliable triggering of user-created automations via voice commands.

Improved playback reliability for newly released songs.

New automation starters and conditions

Google has added support for additional automation starters and conditions inside the Google Home app’s automation editor. These are currently limited to the app and are not supported through Ask Home or the “Help me create” tool.

As per a Google Support page, new starters and conditions include:

Security system is armed – for example, “When the security system is armed…”

Device is plugged in – for example, “If the device is plugged in…”

Device docked – for example, “Send me a notification if the Pixel Tablet is not docked by 9pm.”

Expanded Nest x Yale Lock support

Support for the Nest x Yale Lock is now moving from Public Preview to general availability, with a gradual roll-out underway.

Users can now:

View lock history

Receive notifications

Check battery status

Manage and create passcodes

Schedule guest access

Change advanced settings

All of these controls are available directly within the Google Home app.

Live camera search for Premium users

For subscribers to the advanced Google Home Premium plan, Google has introduced a “Live Search” feature for camera streams. Previously, users could search only past recorded events. The new update allows them to check the current state of their home through live camera feeds.