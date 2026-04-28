Tuesday, April 28, 2026 | 10:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / IAMAI flags 'overreach' in Trai's proposal to regulate OTT platforms

IAMAI flags 'overreach' in Trai's proposal to regulate OTT platforms

Industry body raises concerns over regulatory overreach, data-sharing mandates and impact on safe harbour protections under draft telecom rules

Technology, IT services, data centre

Representative Picture

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 10:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), an industry body representing global internet, technology, e-commerce and fintech players operating in India, on Tuesday raised concerns of “gross judicial overreach” by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on its proposal to regulate over-the-top (OTT) platforms.
 
In a statement, the industry body said that the regulator’s Draft Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference (Third Amendment) Regulations, 2026, issued in March, attempt to regulate the functionality of OTT platforms, even though these do not fall within the scope of telecommunication services.
 
“Moreover, provisions under the TCCCPR amendments, empowering the Trai to strip non-compliant intermediaries of their safe harbour protections stemming from Section 79 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, also constitute gross jurisdictional overreach,” the statement added.
 
 
Trai’s proposed framework seeks to introduce AI-based detection of spam and blocking of unsolicited communications via calls or text messages, while proposing penalties for commercial calls that violate regulations.
 
The IAMAI flagged that the proposed mandate for OTT platforms to share data with access providers amounts to unconstitutional expropriation of valuable proprietary data. “As the collection of such data is a direct result of significant intellectual and financial investment of companies, requiring companies to part with such data runs contrary to their fundamental right to carry on a profession, trade or business under the Indian Constitution,” the industry body said.

Also Read

JioStar vs CCI case, Bombay High Court writ petition JioStar, CCI jurisdiction dispute broadcasting, TRAI vs CCI regulatory overlap, Asianet Digital Network complaint, abuse of dominant position India, Competition Act investigation India, telecom reg

JioStar moves Bombay High Court against CCI order in broadcast disputepremium

Telcos

Telcos, ISPs want property managers to bear connectivity infra costspremium

Call for a basic plan: Telcos must also offer non-data plans for users

Call for a basic plan: Telcos must also offer non-data plans for userspremium

telecom, TRAI

Trai seeks views on satellite network-as-a-service, spectrum normspremium

Trai, telecom tariffs, penalties, telecom regulation, tariff filing, India telecom

Trai proposes short-validity voice-SMS-only tariff packs with lower prices

 
IAMAI’s submission opposes the stand taken by telecom service providers including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, advocating that platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram that offer similar services as carriers should be subject to the same set of rules, regulations and conditions as them, which will ensure a level playing field. Telcos face far stricter regulations on communications services as well as spam mitigation, while OTT players offer voice and data services that are far less regulated in comparison, giving spammers and fraudsters avenues to potentially harm consumers.
 
IAMAI, meanwhile, recommended harmonising the consent framework under the TCCCPR with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, which provides that consent obtained for a specific, disclosed purpose remains valid until that purpose is fulfilled or the data principal withdraws their consent.
 
“Alignment with the DPDP Act would therefore eliminate conflicting compliances and would allow legitimate communication to continue seamlessly until the customer exercises their right to revoke consent,” the industry body said.

More From This Section

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation stone for a 1 gigawatt AI data centre, which Google is setting up in partnership with AdaniConneX and Airtel Nxtra

Google begins work on $15 bn AI hub in Vizag, boosting India's digital push

Scrolling on smartphone

Are 144-165Hz smartphone displays overkill or genuinely useful for users?

cyber security, cyber attacks, cybersecurity, data, privacy, hackers, hacking

India's Cert-In warns of AI-led cyber threats, lists protection steps

Spotify's guided workout

Spotify expands into fitness with guided workouts and playlists: Details

electronics manufacturing India, Union Cabinet approval, Rs 22,919 crore PLI scheme, domestic electronics production, semiconductor industry India, lithium-ion cell manufacturing, printed circuit boards India, display module manufacturing, camera mod

Conflict in West Asia intensifies electronics industry cost pressures

Topics : IAMAI TRAI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 10:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayZomato Q4 Results PreviewHindustan Unilever Results PreviewDelhi Weather TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Iran Peace TalksQ4 Results TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance