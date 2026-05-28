Sony unveils BRAVIA 9 II, BRAVIA 7 II True RGB LED TVs: Check details

Sony has expanded its BRAVIA home entertainment lineup with the launch of the BRAVIA 9 II and BRAVIA 7 II televisions. The company said that these new TVs are built around its proprietary RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro technology, which independently controls red, green, and blue LEDs for improved colour reproduction and brightness control. Alongside the new flagship TV models, Sony also unveiled a new BRAVIA Theater Trio home audio system.

Although Sony has launched these products globally, the company has not yet confirmed India pricing, availability, or launch timelines. Notably, Sony’s BRAVIA 3 II series launched in India recently, so it is likely that the BRAVIA 9 II and BRAVIA 7 II will also make their way to India.

If they do, Sony’s new Bravia TVs will directly compete with Samsung’s Micro RGB TV lineup, which recently launched in India. Similar to Sony’s RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro technology, these Samsung Micro RGB TVs feature individually controlled LEDs.

Sony BRAVIA 9 II: Details

The BRAVIA 9 II is Sony’s new flagship television and introduces what the company calls its most advanced implementation of True RGB LED technology. The TV uses independently controlled RGB LEDs along with newly developed LED controllers designed to improve brightness precision, colour accuracy, and contrast handling.

Sony claims the television delivers the largest colour volume in the company’s TV history. The BRAVIA 9 II also includes RGB Triluminos Max and Luminance Booster Pro technologies aimed at improving colour reproduction and maintaining detail in bright scenes.

The TV features a newly developed glare-free and low-reflection display treatment called Immersive Black Screen Pro, which is designed to preserve black levels and reduce reflections in brightly lit rooms. Sony said the display surface was evaluated with participation from Sony Pictures Entertainment to maintain filmmaker-intended image quality across different lighting conditions.

For audio, the BRAVIA 9 II comes with Acoustic Multi-Audio+ and up-firing beam tweeters intended to create a more immersive surround sound experience. Other shared features include Voice Zoom 3, AI-powered dialogue enhancement, 3D Surround Upscaling, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and IMAX Enhanced support.

The television also includes Google TV with Gemini integration for personalised recommendations and smart home controls. Sony will offer the BRAVIA 9 II in multiple screen sizes, from 65-inch to a 115-inch model.

Sony BRAVIA 7 II: Details

The BRAVIA 7 II also adopts Sony’s new True RGB LED technology with independently controlled red, green, and blue LEDs. Similar to the BRAVIA 9 II, the TV uses the company’s RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro system for brightness control, reduced blooming, and wider colour reproduction.

Sony said the BRAVIA 7 II supports wide viewing angles through X-Wide Angle Pro technology and is designed to maintain colour consistency across different seating positions. The TV will be available in screen sizes ranging from 50-inch class to 98-inch class.

The television includes Google TV support with Gemini integration, Voice Zoom 3 for dialogue clarity, and 3D Surround Upscaling. Shared cinema-focused features include My Cinema mode, Ambient Optimization, and Studio Calibrated modes for services such as Netflix, Prime Video, and Sony Pictures Core.

The BRAVIA 7 II also supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and IMAX Enhanced content formats.

Other features

Sony also announced Direct Connect support, which allows compatible BRAVIA televisions to connect directly with optional wireless rear speakers and subwoofers without needing a soundbar.

The company additionally introduced a redesigned remote control with accessibility-focused features, including tactile controls and narration-friendly usability.

Samsung debuts Micro RGB TVs in India

Samsung’s recently launched Micro RGB television lineup in India starts at Rs 124,990. The range includes the R95H and R85H series, offered in sizes starting from 55 inches and going up to 115 inches. Similar to Sony’s latest TVs, Samsung’s Micro RGB models rely on independently controlled red, green, and blue micro LEDs rather than a traditional backlight system, enabling finer brightness management and improved colour accuracy. The company has also added anti-glare technology designed to enhance viewing performance in well-lit environments.