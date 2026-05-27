Apple rolls out first iOS 26.6 developer beta for iPhone ahead of WWDC 2026

Apple has released the first developer beta of iOS 26.6 for iPhone users, shortly after the public rollout of iOS 26.5. According to a report from 9To5Mac, the new beta update does not introduce any major new features, as Apple is now likely shifting its focus toward the next major software cycle, iOS 27. Apple is expected to preview iOS 27, along with other new software platforms, at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026, which begins June 8.

iOS 26.6 is expected to be limited to minor improvements and could be the last major update in the iOS 26 cycle.

iOS 26.6 developer beta 1: What’s new

At the moment, Apple has not detailed any major new additions in iOS 26.6 developer beta 1. The update is expected to mainly include minor interface adjustments, performance improvements, security patches and bug fixes for supported iPhone models.

The stable version of iOS 26.6 is expected to roll out publicly later this year before Apple transitions fully toward iOS 27 development during the summer beta cycle.

Apple recently rolled out iOS 26.5 with a handful of new features and improvements for iPhone users. One of the key additions is support for end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging in beta through the Messages app, allowing more secure communication with supported carriers. Apple said the feature will expand gradually over time.

The update also brings a new downloadable Pride Luminance wallpaper that dynamically reflects a spectrum of colours based on movement and lighting. In addition, Apple Maps now shows Suggested Places recommendations, helping users discover trending nearby locations based on recent searches and local activity.

The report also stated that Apple Maps search ads are expected to begin rolling out in the US and Canada later this summer.

iOS 26.6 developer beta 1: Eligible models

iPhone Air

iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17e

iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e

iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

iOS 26.6 developer beta 1: How to update

Sign in to Apple Developer website and enrol for the iOS 26 beta programme

Make sure that your iPhone is signed in with the Apple Account you used to sign in to the Apple Developer website

On your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update

Go to ‘Beta Updates’ and choose iOS 26 developer beta

When iOS 26.6 developer beta is available for your iPhone, install it from Software Update

iOS 27: What to expect

At Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2026), the company is expected to unveil the next generation of software updates, including iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, and more. Apple is also likely to showcase new Apple Intelligence features across its ecosystem.

Camera and Photos app

Apple is reportedly working on major Camera and Photos app upgrades. According to Bloomberg, the Camera app may become customisable, while the Photos app could gain new AI editing tools like Extend, Enhance, and Reframe. The company is also said to be integrating Visual Intelligence directly into the Camera app through a new Siri mode.

AI-powered Siri

Apple is preparing a major Siri upgrade as part of its Apple Intelligence push. The new Siri is expected to support more natural conversations, better text and voice responses, and deeper integration across apps and system functions. It may also understand personal context using information from emails, messages, calendars, and files stored on the device.

Apple is also reportedly working on a dedicated Siri app that may include automatic chat deletion options.

ALSO READ: Amazon is working on next Fire OS update amidst push for Vega OS: Details More recently, Apple has also partnered with Google to integrate a customised version of Gemini AI models into its ecosystem. The partnership is expected to support the next phase of Siri’s development and strengthen Apple’s broader AI capabilities across devices.

Apple Intelligence

Apple is also expected to add more AI-powered features across its devices, including a health assistant that could analyse wellness data and offer personalised insights. The company is reportedly developing an AI-based answer engine for Safari, Spotlight, and Siri to deliver more conversational responses.

According to Bloomberg, Apple may also introduce Grammarly-like writing tools, AI-generated wallpapers, smarter Shortcuts automations, and a new Suggested Genmoji feature that recommends AI-created emojis based on users’ chats and photos.

Liquid Glass refinements

Apple may further refine the Liquid Glass design language in iOS 26 by adding more controls for transparency and readability. The company could also introduce system-wide settings to let users customise the visual effect.

Support for future hardware

iOS 27 is also expected to prepare the software experience for future hardware categories, including Apple’s anticipated foldable iPhone. The update could introduce multitasking and interface adjustments designed for larger or flexible displays, similar to some existing iPadOS features.

Satellite features may expand further

Satellite connectivity is also expected to become a bigger part of Apple’s ecosystem. Reports suggest iOS 27 could introduce up to five new satellite features, including Apple Maps via satellite and Photos support in Messages over satellite connections.