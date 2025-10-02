Thursday, October 02, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
iQOO 15 may launch with 7000mAh battery, 144Hz display: What to expect

Reportedly, iQOO 15 will likely sport a 6.85-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 7,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

iQOO is preparing to launch its next flagship smartphone, the iQOO 15, in China this month, followed by a global release. Ahead of its official debut, new details have surfaced online, revealing key details about the device’s display, processor, camera, and software. According to a report by The Mint, the iQOO is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.
 
The iQOO 15 is expected to launch this month in China, though an exact date has not been confirmed. Its global rollout, including India, is expected shortly afterward.

iQOO 15: What to expect

According to the report, the iQOO 15 is expected to sport a 6.85-inch 2K Samsung flat display with a 144Hz refresh rate. This is said to be one of the largest displays in the company’s lineup so far. The phone is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. Additionally, the device may also include a self-developed Q3 chip. 
 
 
On the camera front, the iQOO 15 is expected to feature a 50MP primary sensor. While full camera specifications are yet to be revealed, the device is said to come with a dual-speaker setup and support for an X-axis vibration motor for haptic feedback.

The iQOO 15 is expected to have a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. It is also said to be water-resistant, likely keeping the same IP68 and IP69 ratings as the previous model.
The iQOO 15 will run on OriginOS 6 in China. Interestingly, the same software will also be available for the Indian variant of the device. The Indian version of OriginOS 6 is expected to be slightly different since OEMs do not load Google apps in China.
 
The preview program for OriginOS 6 began in India on September 29, with an official rollout set for October 15.
 

Tech News iQOO Qualcomm Snapdragon chinese smartphone industry

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

