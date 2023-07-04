iQOO Neo 7 Pro officially launched in India today at 12 pm. The Chinese tech company focused on performance and gaming in its latest Neo 7 pro. It is an upgraded version of Neo 7, which the company launched last year in India.The smartphone will go on sale in India on Amazon from July 15-16 during Amazon's upcoming Prime Day sale.iQOO Neo 7 Pro: SpecificationsThe iQOO Neo 7 brings some really awesome features for its users:The Neo 7 Pro device has a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz, punch hole cutout, slim bezels and 1300 nits peak brightness. The device comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with Adreno 730 GPU processor.It runs on Android 13 with Funtouch OS 13. The new Neo 7 Pro comes with 5G connectivity, dual sim card slot, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, and GPS.When it comes to cameras, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro will have a 50 MP primary camera with Optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. It also comes with a 16 MP front camera that enhances your selfies and video chats.The Chinese company has also done a good job with a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The Neo 7 Pro is great for gamers as it has Independent Gaming Chip and a motion control feature to enhance the gaming experience.iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Price and AvailabilityThe Neo 7 Pro comes with two variants, 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage costs around Rs 34,999 and 12GB RAM + 256 GB storage, which costs around Rs 37,999. And the device is available in two different colour options.