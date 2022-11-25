JUST IN
Business Standard

Lava Blaze NXT smartphone with MediaTek Helio G37 launched at Rs 9,299

The Lava Blaze NXT smartphone will be available across retail stores starting November 25. The smartphone will be available on Lava's official website and Amazon India from December 2

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Lava Blaze NXT
Lava Blaze NXT

Expanding its smartphone line-up, home-grown electronics maker Lava on Friday launched the Blaze NXT. Priced at Rs 9,299, the smartphone will be available across Lava's retail stores starting November 25. It will be available on Lava's official website and Amazon India from December 2.

“The Blaze NXT has been launched keeping in mind consumer feedback and aligns with Lava’s vision of introducing hi-tech smartphones at an affordable price point. With the new smartphone, which is reasonably priced and has a great design, camera, and user experience, we hope to improve our customers' overall experience. The Blaze NXT comes with Glass Back and is the classiest entry-level smartphone to meet the demands of next-gen consumers,” said Tejinder Singh, Product Head, Lava International Limited.

Lava Blaze NXT: Specifications

Powered by MediaTek Helio G37 processor and 5,000 mAh battery, the smartphone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS screen with a water drop notch. It boots Android 12 operating system with an anonymous call-recording feature built-in. It has a 13-megapixel AI triple-camera system on the back and 8MP camera sensor on the front. Its camera features beauty modes like smoothening, slimming, whitening and eye enlarger.

It is available in 4GB RAM (expandable by 3GB) and 64GB internal storage configuration. It comes in blue, red and green colours – both with glass-back design. Other features of the smartphone include a microSD card slot for storage expansion, USB-C port for charging and data transfer, Bluetooth for wireless connectivity, dual-SIM support, 3.5mm audio jack, and fingerprint scanner on the back.

Lava said the company would provide ‘free service at home’ service to the customer for a good after-sales experience. Customers can avail the service within the phone's warranty period.

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 12:11 IST

