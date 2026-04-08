Starfield is now available on PlayStation 5 with Free Lanes update: Details

Bethesda has announced that Starfield is now officially available on PlayStation 5, bringing its space exploration RPG to Sony’s console for the first time. According to Bethesda, PS5 players will get access to the most complete version of the game at launch, including all updates and patches released so far, along with the major Free Lanes update.

Released in 2023, Starfield has been exclusive to Xbox consoles and PC till now.

What PS5 players can expect

As per Bethesda, Starfield on PlayStation 5 offers the full core experience centred around open-ended exploration and player choice. Players can create their own character and explore the Settled Systems, where decisions and actions can shape how the story unfolds.

The game allows players to visit key locations such as New Atlantis and Akila City, interact with various factions and build outposts on different planets. Bethesda says the experience is designed to offer flexibility, whether players want to focus on exploration, alliances or building their presence across the galaxy.

Customisation and gameplay features

Bethesda highlights that ship customisation remains a central part of the experience. Players can design and modify their spacecraft based on their preferred playstyle, ranging from stealth-focused ships to more combat-heavy builds.

The game is said to take advantage of PlayStation 5 hardware, though specific enhancements were not detailed in the announcement. As per earlier reports, it is expected to support features specific to the console, including the DualSense controller’s light bar, adaptive triggers and touchpad. On the PS5 Pro, players may get two modes — one focused on improving frame rates and the other on enhancing visual quality.