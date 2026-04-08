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Gemini AI can now suggest captions for your Google Map review pictures

Google Maps update adds Gemini-powered caption suggestions for photos, alongside easier uploads and improved contribution tracking

Google Maps update

Google Maps update (Image: Google)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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Google is rolling out an update to Google Maps that adds AI-powered caption suggestions using Gemini, alongside a set of changes aimed at simplifying how users upload content and track their activity on the platform. The update puts more focus on how users share photos and reviews, with Gemini now helping generate captions automatically.

Gemini-powered caption suggestions

Google Maps will now use Gemini to suggest captions for photos uploaded by users. Once images are selected, the AI analyses them and generates a draft caption based on what it detects in the photo.
 
Users can edit or remove the suggested caption before posting, giving them control over the final text. The idea is to reduce the effort required to describe a place, especially for users who upload multiple photos or reviews.
 
 
The feature is currently available in English on iOS in the US, and is expected to expand to more regions and Android devices over time.
 

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Photo and video uploads

Alongside AI captions, Google Maps is also making it easier to upload photos and videos. If users grant access to their device’s media library, the app will show recent photos and videos directly within the Contribute tab.
 
This removes the need to manually browse through the gallery, allowing users to quickly select and upload content. The feature is already available globally on Android and will roll out to iOS in the coming months.

Tracking contributions

Google is also updating how users view their activity on the platform. The Contribute tab will now display total points earned, making it easier to track overall contributions.
 
User profiles will show Local Guide levels more prominently, along with updated achievement badges that highlight different types of activity, such as posting photos or writing reviews.
 
In addition, Google is introducing gold-coloured profile indicators to help identify experienced contributors more easily while browsing reviews.
 
These updates are rolling out globally across Android, iOS and desktop.

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Topics : Gemini AI Google maps India Latest Technology News

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 3:15 PM IST

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