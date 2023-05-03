close

Meta to let users customise reels content feed to show relevant content

Meta has introduced new personalisation controls for Facebook reels, which will let users customise what they want to see more or less of, so the videos they see are more relevant to them

IANS San Francisco
Meta, Facebook, Instagram

2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 11:55 AM IST
Meta has introduced new personalisation controls for Facebook reels, which will let users customise what they want to see more or less of, so the videos they see are more relevant to them.

The company also said that it is making short-form videos more discoverable on Facebook by adding reels to the main navigation of Facebook Watch.

"We're making it easier to discover reels on Facebook by adding them to the top of the Watch tab and introducing new controls so you can give us feedback on the content you want to see more or less of," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook Post on Tuesday.

With these new controls, users will now be able to scroll seamlessly between reels and longer videos when watching content from creators on Facebook.

"We've added reels to the main navigation at the top of Facebook Watch to give you quick access to short-form videos, making it easier to discover creators, trends, and content that matches your interests. Additionally, when watching videos on Facebook, you'll now be able to scroll seamlessly between reels and long-form videos," Meta said in a blogpost.

To reflect users' interests, the company said, they can inform the types of reels they will see more or less of by tapping the three-dot menu at the bottom of the video player and selecting either -- Show More or Show Less.

Users will also begin to see this option below Reels as well as videos in their Watch feed.

Selecting 'Show More' on a reel will temporarily increase its ranking score and for reels like it. Selecting Show Less will temporarily decrease its ranking score, the company mentioned.

Meta also launched new 'contextual labels' on the Reels video player to explain why users are seeing certain reels -- for instance, because a friend of theirs liked it.

Topics : Facebook Social Media

First Published: May 03 2023 | 2:07 PM IST

