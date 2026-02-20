Friday, February 20, 2026 | 04:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Microsoft Copilot Chat exposes confidential emails of users: Report

Microsoft Copilot Chat exposes confidential emails of users: Report

Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat reportedly allowed surfacing of confidential emails from users' Drafts and Sent folders due to a configuration error

Microsoft Copilot Fall Release

Microsoft Copilot

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 4:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft has reportedly admitted to a flaw in its AI-powered workplace assistant, Copilot Chat, that led to some users’ confidential emails being accessed and summarised unintentionally. According to a report by the BBC, in this issue, Copilot Chat became capable of pulling content from emails stored in a user’s Drafts and Sent Items folders, including messages that were labelled as confidential. For the uninitiated, Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat is the company’s generative AI tool integrated into apps such as Outlook and Teams.
 
Microsoft typically positions Copilot as a secure, enterprise-ready assistant designed to help employees summarise emails, draft responses and retrieve information from within their organisation’s systems.
 

What went down

The problem was initially highlighted by tech publication Bleeping Computer, which reported seeing a service alert referencing the issue. According to details cited in that report, Copilot Chat had been incorrectly processing emails marked with sensitivity labels, despite data loss prevention policies being configured to restrict such content.

Also Read

Realme P4 Lite

Realme launches P4 Lite with 6300mAh battery in India: Check price, specs

New Bixby in OneUI 8.5

Samsung releases revamped Bixby beta version in One UI 8.5: What's new

Reddit's AI-powered shopping results in Search

Reddit is testing AI-powered shopping results in Search: How it works

Facebook Messenger

Meta to shut down standalone Messenger website from April: What changes

New productivity features in Chrome on the web

Google now lets users split screen, edit PDFs directly inside Chrome on web

 
Reports suggest Microsoft became aware of the issue in January. A related notice also appeared on an NHS England IT support dashboard, attributing the root cause to a code-related error. While the notice implied NHS systems were affected, the BBC reported that the organisation said that any processed draft or sent emails remained accessible only to their original authors and that patient data had not been exposed.

Microsoft identifying and addressing the issue

BBC cited Microsoft as saying it had “identified and addressed” the problem. As per the report, the company clarified that while its underlying access controls and data protection policies remained in place, the behaviour did not align with how Copilot is supposed to function. It added that the assistant is designed to exclude protected content from its responses, even if the user technically has permission to view it.
 
Microsoft has since reportedly deployed a configuration update for enterprise customers worldwide. The company also stressed that the bug did not grant users access to information beyond what they were already authorised to see.

More From This Section

india ai impact summit 2026, Uday Shankar

AI can make India global creative capital, says JioStar's Uday Shankar

Qualcomm

AI agents will replace mobile OS, apps: Qualcomm's Cristiano Amon

Kristalina Georgieva, IMF

AI can lift global growth by 0.8%, but poses high risk to jobs: IMF chief

India AI Impact Summit 2026, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Biotech sovereignty in AI is key to India's health security: Biocon's Shaw

David Lammy, David

UK deputy PM calls for safe, fair, and inclusive AI to benefit humanity

Topics : Microsoft Copilot Microsoft Latest Technology News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEIndia AI Impact Summit Day 4Stocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyDividend Stocks TodayInfosys Investor Day 2026CBSE 12th Physics Paper AnalysisNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance