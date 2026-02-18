Microsoft to invest $50 bn to expand AI to countries across 'Global South'
The announcement was made at the AI summit in New Delhi, where top executives from global AI giants meet several world leaders this week
Microsoft on Wednesday said it is on pace to invest $50 billion by the end of the decade to help expand AI to countries across the 'Global South'.
The 'Global South' refers to developing, emerging or lower-income countries, mostly in the southern hemisphere.
Microsoft unveiled $17.5 billion worth of AI investments in India last year, as the US tech giant deepened its bet on one of the world's fastest-growing digital markets.
First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 12:17 PM IST