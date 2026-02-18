Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Microsoft to invest $50 bn to expand AI to countries across 'Global South'

Microsoft to invest $50 bn to expand AI to countries across 'Global South'

The announcement was made at the AI summit in New Delhi, ‌where top executives from global AI giants meet several world leaders this week

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

Microsoft ‌unveiled $17.5 billion worth of ​AI investments ‌in India last year. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters Feb 18
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 12:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft on Wednesday said it ​is on pace ​to invest $50 billion by ‌the end of the decade to help expand AI to countries across the 'Global South'.

The announcement was made at the AI summit in New Delhi, ‌where top executives from global AI giants meet several world leaders this week.

The 'Global South' refers to developing, emerging or ​lower-income countries, mostly in the southern hemisphere.

Microsoft ‌unveiled $17.5 billion worth of ​AI investments ‌in India last year, as ‌the US tech giant deepened its ‌bet on one ​of the ​world's fastest-growing digital markets.

 

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Google I/O 2026 event (Image: Google)

Google I/O 2026 event confirmed to commence on May 19: What to expect

Apple iOS 26.4 Public beta 1

Apple releases iOS 26.4 public beta: Check features, how to upgrade, more

Nvidia, Yotta

Nvidia, Yotta partner to deploy APAC's largest DGX Cloud Cluster in India

Ananth Nagaraj, co-founder and CTO of Gnani.ai,

Specialised SLMs better suited for India needs than LLMs, says Gnani AI CTO

Bharat Mandapam, ai summit

India AI Impact Summit: Restricted access for two days; expo open till 8 pm

Topics : Microsoft AI technology artifical intelligence India AI Impact Summit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayYouTube DownAI Impact on MediaGold and Silver Rate todayInfosys Investor AI Day 2026T20 World Cup Super 8AI Impact Summit 2026 UpdatesGoogle Pixel 10a Launch