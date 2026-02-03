Soon, Mozilla will let users disable all AI controls in Firefox browser

Mozilla will soon give Firefox users more control over how much artificial intelligence appears in their browser. Starting with Firefox version 148, scheduled to be released on February 24, the company will introduce a new set of AI controls that allow users to block all current and future generative AI features, or selectively enable only the ones they want.

Mozilla noted that as AI features become more deeply integrated into browsers, many users have raised concerns around clutter, privacy, and unwanted automation. The company’s approach acknowledges that not all users want AI embedded into their browsing experience, while still accommodating those who do.

Going forward, users will be able to use Firefox with no AI features at all, or with a customised mix of tools, rather than being pushed into a one-size-fits-all experience.

What are Firefox’s new AI controls

With Firefox 148, Mozilla is adding a dedicated “AI controls” section within the desktop browser’s settings. This section will act as a central hub where users can review, manage, or disable AI-powered features offered by Firefox.

Users who do not want any AI involvement can enable a “Block AI enhancements” toggle. Once turned on, Firefox will stop surfacing AI features altogether, including prompts, reminders, or suggestions related to existing or future AI tools.

Mozilla said these preferences will remain unchanged across browser updates unless users choose to modify them manually.

Which AI features can be turned on or off

For users who prefer a more selective approach, Firefox will allow individual AI features to be enabled or disabled separately. At launch, the list will include:

Translations for browsing websites in different languages

Automatically generated alt text for images in PDF files

AI-powered tab grouping that suggests related tabs and group names

Link previews that summarise key points before opening a page

An AI chatbot in the sidebar, with support for third-party services such as ChatGPT, Anthropic Claude, Microsoft Copilot, Google Gemini, and Le Chat Mistral

This setup allows users to keep specific AI tools they find useful, while turning off others they do not want.

Bolstering investment in AI

While Mozilla is offering users a way to opt out of AI features, it is also continuing to invest in the AI space. Earlier this month, Mozilla announced plans to use its financial reserves to support open and public-interest alternatives in artificial intelligence. The organisation said more than $1.4 billion remains available in reserves to back a “rebel alliance” of open-source developers, mission-driven startups, and technologists focused on building AI systems that prioritise openness, user control, and transparency, as much of the AI industry consolidates around a small number of dominant players.

However, Mozilla clarified that only a portion of its near-term spending will go toward this effort. In 2026, it expects to deploy around $650 million across its overall portfolio, with roughly 80 per cent allocated to sustaining and expanding core products such as Firefox and Thunderbird. The remaining 20 per cent will be directed toward open and trustworthy AI initiatives, including investments via Mozilla Ventures, grants and fellowships, and work under newer efforts like Mozilla.ai, which aim to create alternatives to closed AI platforms.