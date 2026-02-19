Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 07:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Netherlands PM Dick Schoof praises India's AI growth at Impact Summit

Netherlands PM Dick Schoof praises India's AI growth at Impact Summit

Dick Schoof attended the AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, where he participated in a discussion on international cooperation to responsibly accelerate AI development

Dick Schoof, Netherland's PM

Dick Schoof, on Wednesday, delivered his notes on the AI Safety Connect Day at Bending the Bell Curve: 'How can Middle Powers Shape Global AI Power?' event | Image: X/@MinPres

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 7:15 AM IST

Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof hailed the AI Impact Summit 2026, noting an artificial intelligence boom in India.

During his visit to India, Dick Schoof attended the AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, where he participated in a discussion on international cooperation to responsibly accelerate AI development.

In an X post on Wednesday, the Netherlands PM said, "AI is booming here in India. On this first day of my visit, I spoke with various experts about AI technology and policy and India's role in this area on the world stage. I also took part in a conference attended by representatives of government, the business sector, and civil society."

 

He highlighted the role of "middle powers" in bridging the gap between the global North and South.

"We discussed the importance of international cooperation among like-minded countries to responsibly accelerate the development of AI. Middle powers need to take the lead on this, serving as a bridge between the Global North and South. That is where our strength lies, also as the Netherlands," he wrote.

Dick Schoof, on Wednesday, delivered his notes on the AI Safety Connect Day at Bending the Bell Curve: 'How can Middle Powers Shape Global AI Power?' event.

He also visited Humayun's Tomb, guided by the Agha Khan Foundation.

Earlier, PM Schoof was received by Minister Jitendra Singh upon arrival here in the national capital.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs noted that his participation would further deepen and strengthen the ties between India and the Netherlands.

"Warm welcome to the Prime Minister Dick Schoof of the Netherlands. He was received by Minister of State Jitendra Singh on arrival in New Delhi. PM Schoof will attend the India-AI Impact Summit; his participation will further deepen and strengthen the India-Netherlands bilateral partnership," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. It started on February 16 and will run up to February 20. The Summit brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators, and civil society from across the world in New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.

The India AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, aims to reflect on the transformative potential of AI, aligning with the national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and the global principle of AI for Humanity.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit with Croatia PM Andrej Plenkovic, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Finland PM Petteri Orpo, and Spanish President Pedro Sanchez.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 7:15 AM IST

