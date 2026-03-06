Meta to allow AI bot rivals on WhatsApp in bid to stave off EU action

Artificial intelligence rivals will be allowed on WhatsApp for a year, Meta Platforms said, aiming to head off a possible temporary order from EU antitrust regulators after complaints from competitors shut out of the messaging service.

The European Commission, the EU's competition enforcer, last month threatened interim measures to prevent potential serious and irreparable harm to rivals after Meta blocked them from WhatsApp, mirroring moves by Italy's watchdog in December.

Meta has now told the Commission it will let rival AI chatbots access WhatsApp for a fee. The company barred them on January 15, allowing only its Meta AI assistant on the service.

"For the next 12 months, we'll support general purpose AI chatbots using the WhatsApp Business API in Europe in response to the European Commission's regulatory process," a Meta spokesperson said.

"We believe that this removes the need for any immediate intervention as it gives the European Commission the time it needs to conclude its investigation."

The Commission said it was analysing how Meta's changes might affect both its interim measures review and its broader antitrust investigation.

Meta has previously said the rise of chatbots on its platforms strains its systems and that other channels exist for AI providers, including app stores, search engines, email services, partnership integrations and operating systems.

Meta allowed rival chatbots onto WhatsApp in Italy in January after an order from the Italian antitrust authority, which is still investigating.

The Interaction Company of California, developer of the Poke.com AI assistant and a complainant to EU and Italian regulators, urged Brussels to impose an interim order on Meta.

"What Meta presents as good-faith compliance is in reality the opposite. The company is now introducing vexatious pricing for AI providers that makes it just as impossible to operate on WhatsApp as the outright ban did," its CEO Marvin von Hagen said.

ALSO READ: Anthropic to fight Pentagon in court over supply chain risk label

"The so-called Italian 'solution' is thus no solution at all. It simply replaces one anti-competitive restriction with another," he said.

Meta said its policy changes will also apply in Brazil after a court on Wednesday reinstated an injunction from the country’s antitrust authority that another court had suspended in January.

The Brazilian case is similar to the EU and Italian ones.