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OpenAI appoints ex-Uber executive Prabhjeet Singh to lead India operations

The former Uber India and South Asia president will join in September as OpenAI's most senior executive in the country, overseeing growth, partnerships, enterprise adoption and regulatory engagement

Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India and South Asia

Uber confirmed last week that Singh had stepped down after more than a decade at the company

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2026 | 2:13 PM IST

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By Abhishek Shanker and Saritha Rai
 
OpenAI appointed Uber Technologies Inc.’s former India and South Asia President Prabhjeet Singh as its managing director for the country, deepening its investment in one of its fastest-growing markets. 
Singh, who will join in September, will be the OpenAI’s most senior executive in the country and report to Asia Pacific Managing Director Kiran Mani. The company confirmed Singh’s appointment.
 
The hiring underscores OpenAI’s focus on India, which it has identified as a priority market. Singh will oversee consumer growth, enterprise adoption, partnerships, regulatory engagement and operations, and will lead efforts to expand partnerships and support the country’s artificial intelligence ecosystem.
 
 
OpenAI, led by Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman, has been expanding in India, its second-largest market with more than 100 million weekly ChatGPT users. The company is also deepening ties with Indian businesses, including an agreement with Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. to build AI data centers.
 
Uber confirmed last week that Singh had stepped down after more than a decade at the company, the Press Trust of India reported. He had led the company’s mobility business across India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. 
 
Singh is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur and the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

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Topics : Artificial intelligence OpenAI Uber India Uber

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First Published: Jun 28 2026 | 2:12 PM IST

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