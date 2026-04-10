OPPO Find X9 Ultra camera specs revealed ahead of April 21 debut: Details

OPPO has officially revealed the camera specifications for the upcoming Find X9 Ultra, which is set to launch globally on April 21. As per an X post from OPPO, the Find X9 Ultra will feature a 200MP Hasselblad main camera that “rivals a 1-inch sensor,” a 200MP Hasselblad 3x “Super Portrait” telephoto, a 50MP Hasselblad 10x optical telephoto, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. As for selfies, the smartphone will feature a 50MP front camera.

This confirmation coincides with recent reports claiming that the smartphone briefly appeared on China Telecom’s database, which revealed its complete specifications.

OPPO Find X9 Ultra: What to expect

According to a report by GizmoChina, based on a said listing, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra is expected to come with a 6.78-inch OLED display offering a resolution of 3,168 x 1,440 pixels. It may also support a 144 Hz refresh rate. For security, the device is likely to feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner and run ColorOS 16 built on Android 16.

The smartphone is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. It could house a 7,050 mAh battery, with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

In terms of additional features, the Find X9 Ultra is said to include a “Snap Key” placed on the top left, which may offer quick access to AI Mind Space functions. Other expected features include an X-axis linear motor, stereo speakers, an IR blaster and high durability ratings such as IP68, IP69 and IP69K. The device was reportedly listed with dimensions of 163.04 x 76.91 x 9.15 mm and a weight of 238 g.

As for the camera, OPPO has itself confirmed the details, as mentioned above.

OPPO Find X9 Ultra: Expected specifications