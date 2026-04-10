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Home / Technology / Tech News / OPPO Find X9 Ultra camera specs revealed ahead of April 21 debut: Details

OPPO Find X9 Ultra camera specs revealed ahead of April 21 debut: Details

OPPO has confirmed the Find X9 Ultra's camera setup ahead of its April 21 launch, highlighting two 200MP Hasselblad-backed cameras paired with a 50MP 10x optical telephoto and a 50MP ultra-wide camera

OPPO Find X9 Ultra

OPPO Find X9 Ultra

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 12:40 PM IST

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OPPO has officially revealed the camera specifications for the upcoming Find X9 Ultra, which is set to launch globally on April 21. As per an X post from OPPO, the Find X9 Ultra will feature a 200MP Hasselblad main camera that “rivals a 1-inch sensor,” a 200MP Hasselblad 3x “Super Portrait” telephoto, a 50MP Hasselblad 10x optical telephoto, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. As for selfies, the smartphone will feature a 50MP front camera.
 
This confirmation coincides with recent reports claiming that the smartphone briefly appeared on China Telecom’s database, which revealed its complete specifications.
 

OPPO Find X9 Ultra: What to expect

According to a report by GizmoChina, based on a said listing, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra is expected to come with a 6.78-inch OLED display offering a resolution of 3,168 x 1,440 pixels. It may also support a 144 Hz refresh rate. For security, the device is likely to feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner and run ColorOS 16 built on Android 16.

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The smartphone is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. It could house a 7,050 mAh battery, with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.
 
In terms of additional features, the Find X9 Ultra is said to include a “Snap Key” placed on the top left, which may offer quick access to AI Mind Space functions. Other expected features include an X-axis linear motor, stereo speakers, an IR blaster and high durability ratings such as IP68, IP69 and IP69K. The device was reportedly listed with dimensions of 163.04 x 76.91 x 9.15 mm and a weight of 238 g.
 
As for the camera, OPPO has itself confirmed the details, as mentioned above.

OPPO Find X9 Ultra: Expected specifications

  • Display:  6.78-inch OLED, (3,168 x 1,440) pixels resolution, 144Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • RAM: 12GB, 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 4.1
  • Rear camera: 200MP + 200MP 3x “Super Portrait” telephoto + 50MP 10x optical telephoto + 50MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 7,050 mAh
  • Charging: 100W wired, 50W wireless
  • Durability: IP68, IP69, IP69K
  • Dimension: 163.04 x 76.91 x 9.15 mm
  • Weight: 238 grams

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Topics : Oppo Oppo smartphone Chinese smartphones

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First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 12:40 PM IST

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