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Vivo V70 FE with 200MP camera to launch today: How to watch, what to expect

The Vivo V70 FE will be launched today at 12 PM, featuring specifications including a 200MP camera and a 7,000mAh battery. Here's how you can watch it live

Vivo V70 FE

Vivo V70 FE

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2026 | 10:56 AM IST

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Vivo is set to launch the Vivo V70 FE today (April 2). Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed key specifications of the smartphone on its website. According to Vivo’s website, the V70 FE will bring a 7,000mAh battery, a 200MP camera, and a 6.83-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Here’s how readers can watch the launch event of the Vivo V70 FE live.

Vivo V70 FE launch details

  • Date: April 2
  • Time: 12:00 PM IST
  • How to watch: The launch will be livestreamed on Vivo India’s YouTube channel
Alternatively, readers may also watch the event through the livestream embedded at the end of this article. 
 

Vivo V70 FE: What to expect

According to the company’s website, the Vivo V70 FE will sport a 6.83-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution, 1,900 nits of brightness in high brightness mode (HBM), a 120Hz refresh rate, and support for HDR10+. For audio, the smartphone will boast dual speakers and a dedicated “Gaming HyperSense Audio,” which is said to deliver a 25 per cent wider sound field and 120 per cent enhanced details. 

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For imaging, the smartphone will feature a 200MP main camera with OIS, paired with an 8MP wide-angle camera. The camera module on the back will also feature an Aura Light. For selfies, it will include a 50MP Eye AF Group Selfie camera. For editing images, the smartphone will come with an AI Photography Suite with tools like AI Magic Weather, AI Magic Landscape, and AI Four-Season Portrait. Vivo has claimed that it will support underwater photography. 
As per Vivo, the V70 FE will pack a 7,000mAh battery with support for 90W charging. The company has claimed that the smartphone can complete a charge cycle from 0 per cent to 100 per cent in 60 minutes and offer day-long battery life. For resistance against dust and water, the smartphone will feature IP68 and IP69 ratings. The smartphone will arrive in at least two colour options — Northern Lights Purple and Monsoon Blue. The company will equip it with “Darkness Glow” technology, a luminous rear panel that emits a subtle glow in low-light conditions after being exposed to light.

Vivo V70 FE: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo
  • RAM: Up to 12GB RAM
  • Storage: Up to 512GB storage
  • Rear camera: 200MP (OIS) + 8MP wide-angle
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 7,000mAh
  • Charging: 90W fast charging
  • Colours: Monsoon Blue, Northern Lights Purple
  • Protection: IP68, IP69 rating

Vivo V70 FE launch livestream

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First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 10:23 AM IST

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