Vivo V70 FE with MediaTek 7360 Turbo launched: Check price, specs, offers

Vivo expanded its portfolio in India on April 2 with the launch of the Vivo V70 Fashion Edition (FE). The Vivo V70 FE sports a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo chip and packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 90W charging. The Vivo V70 FE is now available for pre-booking. For the uninitiated, the Vivo V70 FE joins the V70 lineup that comprises the Vivo V70 and V70 Elite, which were launched in February.

Vivo V70 FE: Price and availability

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 37,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 40,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 44,999

Colour: Monsoon Blue, Northern Lights Purple

The Vivo V70 FE is now available for pre-booking from Vivo’s website, as well as on e-commerce platforms Flipkart and Amazon. It will be available for purchase starting April 9.

Vivo V70 FE: Offers

10 per cent discount on select bank cards or a 10 per cent trade-in bonus when exchanging an older device

One-year extended warranty

Up to 12 months of no-interest equated monthly instalment plans

If a consumer purchases the Vivo TWS 3e along with the V70 FE, then the earbuds would cost Rs 1,499 instead of Rs 1,899

Vivo V70 FE: Details

The Vivo V70 FE features a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and up to 1,900 nits of peak brightness in high brightness mode. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo processor, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

For imaging, the smartphone comes equipped with a 200MP primary rear camera with OIS, alongside an 8MP wide-angle camera, while the front houses a 50MP camera for selfies. It runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging. The device is available in Monsoon Blue and Northern Lights Purple colour options, features IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Vivo has promised to deliver six major Android updates and six years of security patches.

As per Vivo, the V70 FE comes with Darkness Glow technology. While exclusive to the Northern Lights Purple variant, it uses a special coating that absorbs light and emits a subtle glow in low-light conditions, creating a dynamic aurora-like pattern on the back panel. The effect is unique to each variant and fades naturally, while the Monsoon Blue variant does not feature this glow and instead offers a shifting blue finish under different lighting conditions.

Vivo V70 FE: Specifications