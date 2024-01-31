Samsung Galaxy S24 series goes on sale: Know introductory offers and more

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is now available for purchase in India. The series encompasses the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra models. The Samsung Galaxy S24 is available in Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet and Onyx Black colours, while the Plus model is offered in Cobalt Violet and Onyx Black colours. Both the models are offered in two additional online exclusive colours, Sapphire Blue and Jade Green.

The top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra is available in Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Black colours. The top-end model is offered in Titanium Blue, Titanium Green and Titanium Orange colours as exclusives on Samsung online store.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Pricing

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 129,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 139,999

12GB RAM + 1TB storage: Rs 159,999

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: Pricing

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 99,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 109,999

Samsung Galaxy S24: Pricing

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 79,999

8GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 89,999

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: Launch Offers

For the Galaxy S24 Ultra and S24 Plus models, Samsung is offering discounts up to Rs 12,000 on trade-in deals. Alternatively, customers can avail a discount of up to Rs 6,000 on select bank cards and a discount of up to Rs 6,000 discount on trade-in deals.

On the base-line Galaxy S24, the company is offering discounts up to Rs 10,000 on trade-in deals. Alternatively, customers can avail a discount of up to Rs 5,000 on select bank cards and a discount of up to Rs 5,000 on trade-in deals.



Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate, Vision booster

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB

Rear Camera: 200MP (OIS) + 12MP ultra-wide-angle + 50MP telephoto 5x (OIS) + 10MP telephoto 3x (OIS)

Front Camera: 12MP

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Construction: Titanium frame

Protection: Gorilla Glass Armor, IP68

Weight: 232g

Thickness: 8.6mm

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate, Vision booster

Processor: Exynos 2400

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB and 512GB

Rear Camera: 50MP (OIS) + 12MP ultra-wide-angle + 10MP telephoto 3x

Front Camera: 12MP

Battery: 4,900 mAh

Construction: Aluminum Armor frame

Protection: IP68

Weight: 196g

Thickness: 7.7mm

Samsung Galaxy S24: Specifications