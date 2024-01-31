Sensex (    %)
                        
Samsung Galaxy S24 series goes on sale: Know introductory offers and more

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and S24 Plus are available with benefits up to Rs 12,000, and the vanilla Galaxy S24 with benefits worth Rs 10,000

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 1:39 PM IST

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is now available for purchase in India. The series encompasses the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra models. The Samsung Galaxy S24 is available in Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet and Onyx Black colours, while the Plus model is offered in Cobalt Violet and Onyx Black colours. Both the models are offered in two additional online exclusive colours, Sapphire Blue and Jade Green.
The top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra is available in Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Black colours. The top-end model is offered in Titanium Blue, Titanium Green and Titanium Orange colours as exclusives on Samsung online store.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Pricing
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 129,999
  • 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 139,999
  • 12GB RAM + 1TB storage: Rs 159,999
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: Pricing
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 99,999
  • 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 109,999
Samsung Galaxy S24: Pricing
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 79,999
  • 8GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 89,999
Samsung Galaxy S24 series: Launch Offers
For the Galaxy S24 Ultra and S24 Plus models, Samsung is offering discounts up to Rs 12,000 on trade-in deals. Alternatively, customers can avail a discount of up to Rs 6,000 on select bank cards and a discount of up to Rs 6,000 discount on trade-in deals.
On the base-line Galaxy S24, the company is offering discounts up to Rs 10,000 on trade-in deals. Alternatively, customers can avail a discount of up to Rs 5,000 on select bank cards and a discount of up to Rs 5,000 on trade-in deals.
 
Both smartphones are available with a no-interest equated monthly instalment plan of up to 12 months.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Specifications
  • Display: 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate, Vision booster
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB
  • Rear Camera: 200MP (OIS) + 12MP ultra-wide-angle + 50MP telephoto 5x (OIS) + 10MP telephoto 3x (OIS)
  • Front Camera: 12MP
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh
  • Construction: Titanium frame
  • Protection: Gorilla Glass Armor, IP68
  • Weight: 232g
  • Thickness: 8.6mm
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: Specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate, Vision booster
  • Processor: Exynos 2400
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB and 512GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP (OIS) + 12MP ultra-wide-angle + 10MP telephoto 3x
  • Front Camera: 12MP
  • Battery: 4,900 mAh
  • Construction: Aluminum Armor frame
  • Protection: IP68
  • Weight: 196g
  • Thickness: 7.7mm
Samsung Galaxy S24: Specifications
  • Display: 6.2-inch fullHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate, Vision booster
  • Processor: Exynos 2400
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP (OIS) + 12MP ultra-wide-angle + 10MP telephoto 3x
  • Front Camera: 12MP
  • Battery: 4,000 mAh
  • Construction: Aluminum Armor frame
  • Protection: IP68
  • Weight: 167g
  • Thickness: 7.6mm
First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 1:39 PM IST

