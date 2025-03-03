Monday, March 03, 2025 | 03:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung to unveil its first Android XR-based headset at MWC: What to expect

Samsung to unveil its first Android XR-based headset at MWC: What to expect

Samsung will also be offering an exclusive look at the ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone at the Mobile World Congress 2025

Google's Android XR and Samsung's Project Moohan headset

Google's Android XR and Samsung's Project Moohan headset

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung has announced that it will be unveiling its Android XR platform-based headset "Project Moohan" at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025, in Barcelona. In a press note listing the products that will be previewed at the event, Samsung said that its first XR (extended reality) headset will be at "full display" at MWC.
 
Samsung first previewed its Project Moohan XR headset in December last year, at the unveiling of Google's Android XR platform.
 
Samsung at MWC: Project Moohan
 
The headset is expected to feature high-resolution displays, pass-through functionality, and intuitive multi-modal input. It will provide users with a virtual workspace, supporting applications such as Google Maps for navigation, YouTube for media streaming, and Gemini AI for real-time assistance. Samsung also emphasised that the device is lightweight and ergonomically optimised for long-term comfort.
 
 
Running on Android XR, the headset will be compatible with mobile and tablet applications, accessible via the Google Play Store. Additionally, Google and Samsung are expected to develop native apps tailored for the platform, including an upgraded YouTube experience with a virtual screen and Google Photos with 3D image display capabilities.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A56

Samsung launches new Galaxy A-series smartphones with OneUI 7, AI-features

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung's ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge could launch in April: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Galaxy S25 Edge: What to expect from Samsung's upcoming ultra-thin phone

PremiumApple

India turns hotspot for smartphone brands as Chinese majors dominate

Samsung

India key market for AI, will scale up R&D, says Samsung mobile biz head

Like Samsung's latest Galaxy S25 series, Project Moohan will incorporate Google Gemini AI as a core feature. Google previously confirmed that Gemini AI would play a key role in the Android XR ecosystem, allowing users to interact with digital content in new ways. The AI assistant will enable voice and visual-based interactions, device control, and contextual task assistance, such as information retrieval and guided workflows.
 
Samsung at MWC: What more
 
In addition to the XR headset, Samsung said that its new Galaxy S25 series and Galaxy A series smartphones will be on display at MWC. The company will also be offering an exclusive look at the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge. Previewed at the Galaxy Unpacked event in January, the ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone is expected to launch later this year.
 

More From This Section

Aadhaar

Govt launches Aadhaar Good Governance Portal to ease application process

Microsoft Skype and Teams

Microsoft to discontinue Skype in May 2025: What's next for existing users?

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Xiaomi 15 series, featuring Ultra model, to launch in India on March 11

Premiumartificial intelligence, AI, GenAI

Why are enterprises reluctant to adopt GenAI despite the hype around it?

Premiumcryptocurrency, crypto, cyber crime

How cryptocurrency is becoming a mainstay for cybercriminals worldwide

Topics : Samsung Mobiles Mobile World Congress Google Android

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayShreenath Paper Products IPO allotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To BuyOscars 2025 Winner ListGATE 2025 Answer KeyNothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon